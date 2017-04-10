It’s officially, unofficial – White Center elects Geoffrey McElroy to carry the keys of the city

Lindsay Peyton

Geoffrey McElroy, owner operator of the Triangle Pub in White Center is now the official/unoffical Mayor of White Center.

White Center has officially named its unofficial leader.

Geoffrey McElroy has been a central figure in the community since he purchased and renovated the Triangle Pub in 2005. He has served as treasurer, vice president and president of the White Center Chamber of Commerce. And now he’s been voted the “Unofficial Official Honorary Mayor of White Center.”



The votes were counted on Saturday, April 1, after a debate of all the candidates, who also included Christine Spencer, Justin Cline, Brian Cooper and canine candidate Floyd Dog.

The candidates discussed a range of topics – from favorite karaoke songs and stoplight colors to changing the back-in only parking along 16th St. and the likelihood of a zombie apocalypse.

At one point, Cline encouraged the audience to vote for McElroy. “I’m not looking to win,” he said. “I just want to come on top of this dog situation. If you have any pity for a human being, I’ll take it.”

Fun and frivolity were all part of the plan for the inauguration event, which was White Center Eagles Hall, 10452 15th Ave SW.

The mayoral election was a fundraiser created to benefit Jubilee Days, a downhome street festival held annually in Burien.

The candidates’ efforts raised more than $4,500, co-producer Sara Green Williams said.

“It was incredible, better than expected,” she said. “The turn-out was great, and the support we got was fantastic.”

McElroy was also impressed with the evening. He decided to join the campaign, because he wanted to support Jubilee Days.

“I want Jubilee Days to take a step forward,” he said. “I threw my hat in and started raising money. We were off to the races – and it all came down to the wire.”

McElroy said the event was both successful as a fundraiser and as a way to pique interest in the community for the summer festival.

Since the inauguration, he has already been bowling wearing his official mayoral sash – and plans to don it again soon.

“I plan on going around White Center, introducing myself and seeing how the people respond,” he said.

McElroy said that even though the neighborhood is not officially a city, the idea of having a mayor seems natural.

“And now I have the bragging rights,” he added.

Williams said that now that the mayor is in office, she can focus on the programming for Jubilee Days.

“We’re ready to take that good momentum and keep going with it,’ she said. “We’re getting sponsors and vendors signed up. We’re off to a good start. Now that the mayor’s elected, we can plan the party.”

Williams explained that Jubilee Days has been a cornerstone event for White Center, a festival that has occurred in one form or another since 1923.

This year’s event is slated for July 19 through July 23 – and will include a carnival, car show, main stage, beer garden, kids area, community performance stage, food court, parade and fireworks show.

Mayor McElroy wants to contribute by encouraging the diverse businesses and residents of White Center to get involved. “My goal is to make it a truly international event,” he said.

But for the SeaFair Pirates who have a history of stealing the keys to various city from the mayor, McElroy issued a warning – if they ever consider coming his way, “We’re not giving them the key in White Center.”

To sign up as a vendor, sponsor or participant in the parade or car show for Jubilee Days, visit http://jubileedays.org.

