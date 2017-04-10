Paving repairs on Harbor Island on Wednesday, April 12

information from SDOT

Contractors working for the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will be replacing several short segments of pavement on the SW Spokane St corridor on Harbor Island this coming Wednesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The segment of 11th Ave SW just south of SW Spokane St (and north of Klickitat Ave SW) will be closed for paving.

Detour information:

Westbound traffic onto Harbor Island will not be impacted. Traffic leaving Harbor Island westbound to West Seattle will need to detour east off Harbor Island to under the Alaskan Way Viaduct for a turnaround on surface Spokane St, to return westward.

In addition, several small spot repairs will take place on Klickitat Ave SW, just west of the driveway into the office park on the south side of the street. These repairs will not require any detour.