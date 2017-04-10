file photo by Patrick Robinson

Nate Pryor on defense vs. Sealth in a Feb. 3 contest. Pryor recently switched his commitment to Seattle to the University of Washington.

West Seattle's Pryor heads to UW

By Tim Clinton

Fluctuations in the life of Cameron Dollar and a standout senior season paid dividends for West Seattle High School point guard Nate Pryor.

The 6-foot, 1-inch star signed with Dollar at Seattle University before leading West Seattle's Wildcats to their first state boys basketball semifinal appearance since 1970 this winter.



But after Dollar was let go as the Redhawks' head coach Pryor asked for and received his release from that program.

Five days later he signed on to play across town for the University of Washington, where Dollar is now an assistant coach.

"Me and my family decided to stay home. #Go Dawgs," Pryor tweeted after Saturday's decision.

Pryor's arrival helps fill a void for the Huskies of the top flight Pac-12 Conference, who lost most of their recruiting class after Lorenzo Romar was let go as their head coach.

Romar was replaced by Mike Hopkins, who subsequently picked up Dollar as an assistant.

Pryor averaged 18.6 points per game for the Wildcats this winter, and also hauled down an average of 4.2 rebounds to go with 4.7 assists.