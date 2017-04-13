Clark Design Group

This is the preferred 'massing scheme' of a 67 unit apartment project proposed for 4800 40th Ave. SW by Braseth Construction.

67 unit apartment project proposed for 4800 40th SW; 47 parking spaces

Coming up May 4 at 8pm a Design Review Early Design Guidance application will be reviewed in a meeting at the West Seattle Center proposing one, four-story structure containing 63 apartment units, 4 live-work units and retail at street level located at 4800 40th SW. Parking for 44 vehicles would be provided below grade. It is owned by Braseth Construction and is being designed by the Clark Design Group of Seattle. It is project No. 3024332.

From the proposal:

"The proposed project consists of 63 residential units located on 4 levels above grade and 4 Live-Work Units.

The lobby, live work and commercial uses are located on L1, residential units on L2-L4, and one level of below

grade parking located on P1 accessed from the alley. There is a roof terrace and green house for residential

amenity use."

MEETING



Date: Thursday, May 4, 2017

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: West Seattle Senior Center

4217 SW Oregon Street

Hatten Hall

All meeting facilities are ADA compliant. Translators or interpreters provided upon request. Please contact the Public Resource Center at prc@seattle.gov or (206) 684-8467 at least five business days prior to the meeting to request this service.



OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMENT

The Director will accept written comments to assist in the preparation of the early design guidance through May 4, 2017. You are invited to offer comments regarding important site planning and design issues, which you believe, should be addressed in the design for this project.

Comments and requests to be made party of record should be submitted to PRC@seattle.gov or City of Seattle – Seattle DCI – PRC, 700 5th Avenue, Suite 2000, PO Box 34019, Seattle, WA 98124-4019.

PROCESS

An application for Design Review related to future development of this site has been submitted to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (Seattle DCI). The first phase of Design Review includes the Early Design Guidance (EDG) meeting. At the Early Design Guidance meeting, the following occurs:

The applicants will present information about the site and vicinity as well as early massing design concepts.

The public may offer comments regarding the design of a development on the subject site.*

The Design Review Board will provide guidance and identify those Design Guidelines of highest priority for the design as it moves forward towards Master Use Permit (MUP) application.

Following the meeting, Seattle DCI will issue a written Early Design Guidance report summarizing the meeting. This report will be sent to those who signed in at the meeting or otherwise requested a copy.

*Please note that public comment at the EDG meeting is limited to design considerations. If environmental review is triggered, comments related to environmental impacts (such as traffic, parking, noise, etc.) may be sent to Seattle DCI following notice of that review.

The site is currently home to Origins Marijuana store.

MORE INFORMATION

This proposal may be viewed at our Design Review Program website at www.seattle.gov/DPD/aboutus/news/events/DesignReview/SearchPastReviews/. For more information regarding this application or the Design Review process, you may contact the Land Use Planner listed above, go to the Design Review Program website or visit our office at the address above. (We are open from 8 am to 4 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10:30 am to 4 pm Tuesday and Thursday.)