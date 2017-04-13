TISCARENO ASSOCIATES

This is the streetscape perspective Option C from Tiscareno Associates for the the Alki Beach Residences, now a six story 44 unit condominium project proposed for 1250 Alki Ave SW. The projects third early design review meeting is set for the West Seattle Senior Center May 4.

Alki Beach Residences up for third design review after major changes May 4

The project at 1250 Alki Ave SW has been through some changes since it was first announced. Back in December of 2015 it was going to be a 5-story apartment complex with 125 residential units. Parking for 188 vehicles was planned. Then it changed again to be 100 apartments with 150 parking spaces, with some retail space below.

Now the Alki Beach Residences, up for its third Early Design Review in a meeting May 6, will be a six-story structure with 44 condominium residential units with parking for 66 vehicles to be provided below grade. They have changed the excavation plan and eliminated the retail space and added a pool deck. It is project No. 3020640.

This is a voluntary resubmittal with this list of changes:

A change in program from 100 apartments to 44 condominiums, and from 150 parking spaces to 66.

A shallower excavation for parking due to a high water table.

A correction to the previously errant F.A.R. calculation and code interpretation.

Elimination of retail component.

Addition of resident amenity spaces, including level 2 pool deck within the courtyard space.

The project planners say in the proposal that it will offer these notable features:

Generous amenity spaces for residents

Double-height lobby connecting to a pool deck and infinity pool

Level 2 lounge and garden deck

Rooftop sanctuary and greenhouse

Landscaped entries to level 1 units

Solar panel array on the rooftop

Ample bike and recreation equipment storage for residents

MEETING

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2017

Time: 06:30 p.m.

Location: West Seattle Senior Center

4217 SW Oregon Street

Hatten Hall

(Early design guidance meetings were previously held on September 24 and December 31, 2015.)

All meeting facilities are ADA compliant. Translators or interpreters provided upon request. Please contact the Public Resource Center at prc@seattle.gov or (206) 684-8467 at least five business days prior to the meeting to request this service.



OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMENT

The Director will accept written comments to assist in the preparation of the early design guidance through May 4, 2017. You are invited to offer comments regarding important site planning and design issues, which you believe, should be addressed in the design for this project.

Comments and requests to be made party of record should be submitted to PRC@seattle.gov or City of Seattle – Seattle DCI – PRC, 700 5th Avenue, Suite 2000, PO Box 34019, Seattle, WA 98124-4019.

PROCESS

An application for Design Review related to future development of this site has been submitted to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (Seattle DCI). The first phase of Design Review includes the Early Design Guidance (EDG) meeting. At the Early Design Guidance meeting, the following occurs:

The applicants will present information about the site and vicinity as well as early massing design concepts.

The public may offer comments regarding the design of a development on the subject site.*

The Design Review Board will provide guidance and identify those Design Guidelines of highest priority for the design as it moves forward towards Master Use Permit (MUP) application.

Following the meeting, Seattle DCI will issue a written Early Design Guidance report summarizing the meeting. This report will be sent to those who signed in at the meeting or otherwise requested a copy.

*Please note that public comment at the EDG meeting is limited to design considerations. If environmental review is triggered, comments related to environmental impacts (such as traffic, parking, noise, etc.) may be sent to Seattle DCI following notice of that review.



MORE INFORMATION

This proposal may be viewed at our Design Review Program website at www.seattle.gov/DPD/aboutus/news/events/DesignReview/SearchPastReviews/. For more information regarding this application or the Design Review process, you may contact the Land Use Planner listed above, go to the Design Review Program website or visit our office at the address above. (We are open from 8 am to 4 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10:30 am to 4 pm Tuesday and Thursday.)