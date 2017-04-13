West Seattle Art Walk - Painting by Lindsay Peyton

Newly refreshed West Seattle Artwalk promises more fun, more art and well.. more

The West Seattle Artwalk as a community event began nearly a decade ago and faced several issues right off the bat. First, the geography of our Peninsula in West Seattle. The event was always meant to be more than just the Junction and for some time, venues in the Admiral District, and elsewhere would take part and see people out to enjoy the evening but getting around to all of them was a challenge. Second, was the weather. In colder rainy times the desire to walk outside at night was inhibited. Third, the changeover in businesses around the community meant the tradition would have to be reintroduced to each place. Fourth, restaurants were not seeing a lot of benefit since it's hard to show art and have people enjoy dining at the same time. Lora Swift, Executive Director of the West Seattle Junction Merchants Association said, "We probably saw a 50% drop off in the past two years so it needed to be refreshed."

That meant thinking about how to open up people's experience. "So we are going to work more toward the definition of art," said Swift. "We are looking for musicians and sculptors and street performers. In the past it was very much a passive experience so we are moving toward making it more interactive."

The April West Seattle Art Walk April 13 from 5pm to "late" is the first step in that direction.



Spend the evening strolling and exploring West Seattle while enjoying art, music, food and wine.

The newly refreshed Art Walk now includes many of the West Seattle restaurants that will feature extended happy hour specials on food and beverages, plus all the local art you would expect.

All the specials are listed on the new Art Walk website: https://wsartwalk.org/

Brought to you by the West Seattle Junction Merchants and the new West Seattle Arts Council.

