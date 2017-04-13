Seattle Parks and Recreation to resurface West Seattle Stadium track

information from Seattle Parks Department

Seattle Parks and Recreation(SPR) is happy to announce that the design for the resurfacing of the West Seattle Stadium track is nearly complete and construction will begin this summer. During construction, the stadium track will be closed. SPR and the contractor hired for the project will work to minimize impacts to the neighborhood.

SPR hired DA Hogan as the lead design and engineering consultant for the project, which is located at 4432 35th Ave. SW, adjacent to the West Seattle Golf Course. This project will replace and resurface the existing rubberized track at the stadium.

The Seattle Park District provides $950,000 for this major maintenance project. Approved by Seattle voters in 2014, the Seattle Park District provides more than $47 million a year in long-term funding for SPR including maintenance of parklands and facilities, operation of community centers and recreation programs, and development of new neighborhood parks on previously acquired sites.

To learn more about the project please visit http://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/west-seattle-stad... or contact Jay Rood, Seattle Parks and Recreation, at jay.rood@seattle.gov or 206-733-9194.