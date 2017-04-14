Rock the House and Day of Giving are coming up fast

By Lora Swift

As spring is struggling to blossom through the rain, the merchants at the Junction are busy getting ready for a couple of charitable events – Rock the House & Day of Giving.

People with memory loss, their family and friends, and all who support a dementia-friendly community are invited to attend a fun social gathering called “Rock the House.” Organized by local business owners, organizations and neighbors, the event takes place from 3 – 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Shadowland in the West Seattle Junction.



Along with a chance to enjoy food, drinks and good company, the event features MC Brent Amaker (of Brent Amaker and The Rodeo) and live music by Jay Cates (of The Bend). Happy hour menu will be available. Event is free other than the cost of menu items ordered.

Day of Giving came about in response to the desire of our local businesses to have a day to celebrate the spirit of “neighbors helping neighbors” that is so prevalent in West Seattle. Within The Junction business community, there is a profound sense that giving back is the right thing to do. Many Junction businesses already actively contribute to local nonprofits and community initiatives throughout the year – both financially and through volunteer hours. Many participating nonprofits are equally excited to partner with the businesses on this new event. We hope that people across West Seattle see the treasure of local merchants we have in the Junction, and how committed this business community is to helping our whole community. For many of the nonprofits, The Day of Giving will allow them the opportunity to connect with a wider audience and share their mission and goals more broadly.

We’re welcoming Alchemy to the Junction at their grand opening on Friday, April 28th.

Just a reminder: Summer Fest is July 14-16th in the Junction FREE music, kid’s activities, local crafters, and FOOD. More on Summer Fest in another column.