Instruments of Change Dinner-Auction will fund WS Food Bank May 13

West Seattle Food Bank

The 10th Annual Instruments of Change Dinner/Auction benefitting the West Seattle Food Bank is set for May 13 at the Seattle Design Center.

It’s just 4 weeks until the West Seattle Food Bank’s biggest fundraiser, the 10th Annual Instruments of Change Dinner/Auction on Saturday, May 13th at the Seattle Design Center.

The West Seattle Food Bank plays an important role in our West Seattle Community. This fundraiser will ensure that the programs they provide to those in need will continue. Programs like their new “Shopping Model” distribution that better meets the needs of the diverse population that they serve; their Mobile Food Bank which brings nutritious food to the homes of homebound seniors and disabled individuals; their Backpack Program that provides school children at risk of hunger with kid-friendly meals for the weekend; their Baby & Child Corner that distributes diapers, formula, baby food and other important items to help infants & toddlers get a good start in life; or their Community Connections that helps families access additional information and services from dozens of partner organizations.

Instruments of Change is a fun event featuring a hosted happy hour, Bourbon & Tequila tastings, silent & live auctions, a delicious dinner by Tuxedo & Tennis Shoes Catering, dessert dash, Funds for Food, and a program awarding Metropolitan Market and their customers with the Instrument of Change Award.



You have 2 more weeks until April 28th to get the early bird price of $100/guest or $1000/table of 10. On April 29th tickets will go to $120/guest and $1200/table. Purchase your tickets and get more information on Instruments of Change at https://westseattlefoodbank.ejoinme.org/InstrumentsofChange. For more information on sponsorships or auction donations, please contact Judi Yazzolino, WSFB Development Director at 206.932.9023 or judi@westseattlefoodbank.org.