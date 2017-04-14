Love hunting for eggs? Seattle Parks, West Seattle Thriftway and Eastridge Church has got 'em
If you've got someone in your family who loves hunting for eggs (and who doesn't?) you are going to have a lot of options coming up soon. The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department, West Seattle Thriftway and Eastridge Chuch have a number of ways to join the fun.
Spring Egg Hunt
What: Breakfast snacks and egg hunt.
Ages: 11 and under
Location: Alki Community Center
Time: 9-10:30 a.m. (Egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp). Saturday, April 15
Spring Egg Hunt
What: Come gather eggs treats and fun prizes,
Ages: 12 and under
Location: Delridge Community Center
Time: 10 a.m. sharp. Saturday, April 15
Spring Egg Hunt
What: Easter egg hunt
Ages: All ages
Location: High Point Community Center
Time: 10 a.m. sharp. Saturday, April 15
West Seattle Thriftway is also sponsoring their annual MASSIVE egg hunt in store with a likely visit from the Easter Bunny and thousands of eggs all over the store. The event starts at 9am but arrive early to get the best eggs! At Morgan Street and California Ave SW.
Eastridge Church is holding their annual Easter Egg Hunt at the South Meadow of Lincoln Park starting at 11am
