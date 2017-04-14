Lumberyard

Now under construction The Lumberyard will be White Center's first LGBTQA bar and will open later this year at 9619 16th SW.

The Lumberyard, White Center gets its first LGBTQA bar; Opening later this year

Joining the trend of an improving business climate in White Center, and opening later this year is the community's first LGBTQA bar The Lumberyard at 9619 16th SW.

Owner Nathan Adams provided the following information about the new bar:

"Michale and I moved to the neighborhood 5 years ago, and have enjoyed watching it change and grow. The amazing diversity and acceptance of the community made choosing White Center a great choice for our adventure, THE LUMBER YARD BAR. The Lumber Yard Bar is a dream my husband (Michale) and I have had for several years. After much searching we chose the location at 9619 16th Ave Sw, and have started the building process.



The Lumber Yard will use a mix of different woods and industrial lighting to make a warm and inviting space for all to gather. The space is much larger than it looks just over 2000 square feet, boasting a main floor upstairs and a down stairs! So, what do we want to make of the space? The Lumber Yard will be the first and only LGBTQA bar in White Center. WE are creating a space that will be all inclusive to the entire community.

The Street level will be the bar and will lead to a private 15 x 30foot deck at the rear of the building. The lower level will have a kitchen and lounge and will provide a space to get away from the activities upstairs and have a conversation with friends.

Some of the activities we are planning are weekly Karaoke, Trivia nights, Drag shows and a monthly show tunes sing along night.

The Lumber Yard will specialize in hand crafted cocktails, wine and local beer. The menu will mainly focus on small bites with several great slider options. We will be smoking our own meats, beef jerky, beef bacon, pork belly for our mac n cheese. One of my favorite items is the customizable mash potato bar with an array of toppings to choose from.

We are hoping to open by late summer or early fall of 2017. You can follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Lumber-Yard-1688138674813238/

