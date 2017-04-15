Patrick Robinson

The Easter Bunny and the Owl Brand Coffee Owl were happy to get a hug from West Seattle Thritway's Michele Grasso just before the craziness of the 29th Annual Easter Egg Hunt began.

SLIDESHOW: Twenty Ninth Annual West Seattle Thriftway Easter Egg Hunt sees huge crowd

It started 29 years ago and for Easter weekend 2017, the annual Easter Egg Hunt at West Seattle Thriftway saw hundreds of kids, parents and few shoppers caught off guard as the crowd streamed in to gather up nearly 30,000 plastic eggs (limit 25) most with candy but a few with special yellow tickets that carried a number for larger prizes.

Precisely at 9am owner Paul Kapioski invited the kids in and they were greeted by none other than the Easter Bunny and a costumed owl representing Owl Brand Coffee. Every bunny wanted a hug.

If chaos can be defined, that's what it looked like as kids ran, crawled, reached out and gathered their quota and took them up front to open and recycle the eggs for next year.. after first popping them open to get the goody inside.



What are the prizes? "There's a TV in there and some other great stuff," said Kapioski, "but the Easter Bunny didn't tell me everything!"