On the Go Week of 4-17-17

Feminist Fiber Art

Traveling Exhibit

Virago Gallery

4306 S.W. Alaska St.

April 1–30; Reception April 15, 6–9 p.m. Feminist Fiber Art is a traveling art exhibit conceived by Iris Nectar in the summer of 2015 to illustrate how feminists have been using the medium to subvert its history as “women’s work” in colorful, fun, and sexually liberated ways. This is a multidisciplinary and intersectional community art project focusing primarily on the versatile medium of Fiber Art. Virago Gallery is excited to partner with FFA to bring the work of many National and International Fiber Artists to Seattle. www.viragogallery.com/artists/#/feminist-fiber-art-traveling-exhibit/.

Record Store Day at Easy Street Records - WS Junction

Saturday April 22 All Day

4559 California Ave SW, Seattle, Washington 98116



We're wrapping up Record Store Day 2017 with some Bread & Butter! With a set chock-full of three-minute crunchy pop-rock gems with style and attitude to burn, we're betting B&B are the next Seattle band destined to break...something. From 8 PM - 9 PM

Their debut album is out NOW on Killroom Records! By the way, if you are a regular customer, you might recognize the guitarist.

ArtsWest Presents FROZEN

ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery

4711 California Ave. S.W.

April 20–May 14, Thurs.–Sat., 7:30 p.m., Sun., 3 p.m. Arts West is pleased to announce FROZEN, the Tony Award-nominated play about a serial killer and two women who track him down. The play is written by Bryony Lavery, directed by Mathew Wright and starring Seattle legends Amy Thone and Peter Crook. For tickets visit www.artswest.org/theatre/buy-tickets/.

Delridge Neighborhoods District Council April 19

Neighborhood House

6400 Sylvan Way SW

7-9pm

Neighborhood Street Fund Updates

Delridge Business



Discovery Shop

4535 California Ave. S.W.

206.937.7169

The Discovery Shop is in need of volunteers. We need friendly people in the front of the store to cashier and provide assistance to our customers, sorters and pricers in the back room to make sure our donations of quality items get onto our racks and shelves, ironers to allow us to present our clothing as it deserves to be presented, and handy people who can make minor repairs on electric and wooden goods. In just a 4 hour shift a week, you can make a difference in helping us achieve our goal of funding cures for cancer. Please call or come in for more information. The American Cancer Society shop is open Sun. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every other day 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Follow our blog at www.discoveryshopwestseattle.org and LIKE us on Facebook.

SPRING RECYCLE ROUNDUP

Fauntleroy Church parking lot

9140 California Ave. S.W.

Sun., April 23, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The church's green committee and 1 Green Planet will partner to offer free, responsible recycling of a host of items. See www.fauntleroyucc.org for the long list of what to bring and the short list of what not to. Try to get there by 2:15 to avoid a long wait during the last few minutes.

Afternoon Dance Time

with Lauren Petrie

Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Wed., April 20, 2–4 p.m. Admission: Members, $5; Nonmembers, $7. No host bar. Join our fun and friendly community of dancers! All ages, abilities, and skill levels welcome. Sponsored by Terry Holm.

Birthday Luncheon

Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Tues., April 25, 11:45 a.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Entertainment by Dina Blade. Pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted vegetables, and cake and ice cream. Members with a birthday in April eat free. Suggested donation for 60 and older is $6 members/$8 non-members. Under 60 is $10. Register by calling 206.932.4044 x1. Sponsored by Burien Rehab and Park West. Cake provided by Arrowhead Gardens.



West Seattle Bee Festival

High Point Commons Park

6400 Sylvan Way S.W

Sat., May 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This one-of-a-kind, free neighborhood festival takes place at High Point Commons Park, home to the West Seattle Bee Garden. See and learn more about bees from Puget Sound Beekeepers. Find out how you can help bees survive and thrive. Would you like to BEE in a Kids Costume Parade? That is one of the many fun activities for kids. We’ll also have great music, wonderful food, and a street fair. Our vendor street fair showcases businesses, community groups and organizations who focus on environmental sustainability, provide resources to our community, or who help support bees. We hope you can BEE there! Watch the West Seattle Bee Garden website for updates as the day gets closer. www.westseattlebeegarden.com.

—ONGOING FREE EVENTS—

GriefShare Recovery

Support Group

Grace Church

10323 28th Ave. S.W.

Every Sat., Feb. 25–May 20, 10 a.m.–Noon. Grace Church in West Seattle will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those that have lost a loved one by death. You are free to join at any time. A one time $15 charge will cover the cost of your workbook. For more information please contact Grace Church at 206.937.8400 or Barb at 206.932.7459.

Active Dad’s Play Group

Neighborhood House High Point

6400 Sylvan Way S.W.

Every Thurs., 10 a.m.–Noon. Join this group of dads, infants and children for socializing and open play at Neighborhood House High Point in West Seattle.Free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.

La Leche League: Free Breastfeeding Support Group

Neighborhood House High Point

6400 Sylvan Way S.W.

Every fourth Mon. 10:30 a.m.–Noon. Join this group of new moms for mother-to-mother support. Free and open to anyone who wishes to attend. For free breastfeeding help or information contact Betsy: 206.932.9912; info@lllwa.org.

Beginner ESL Class

Roxhill Elementary School

30th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues. and Thurs., 12:30 p.m.–2 p.m. Beginner classes. Free childcare is provided. If you or anyone you know of is interested in signing up for class or participating as a volunteer instructor please contact megand@nhwa.org via email or call the Family Center: (206)588-4900 ext. 3010.

Pre-Lit ESL Class

Neighborhood House High Point

6400 Sylvan Way S.W.

Every Mon., 1–2:30 p.m. and Wed., 10–11:30 a.m. Pre-literate classes for individuals who are just starting to learn to speak, read, and write English. If you or anyone you know of is interested in signing up for class or participating as a volunteer instructor please contact megand@nhwa.org via email or call the Family Center: 206.588.4900 ext. 3010.

Enrichment Classes for 0-5 year olds

Neighborhood House High Point

6400 Sylvan Way S.W.

Every Wed., 10 a.m.–Noon.Join this group of parents, caregivers and children ages 0-5 for free enrichment classes On the first and third Wed., we offer art classes for children to experiment with color and materials, with a focus on process and expose to encourage in children a desire to create. Art starts at 10:00. Stay to play. On the second Wed., Nathalie, High Point Children’s Librarian, hosts story time with books and songs. On the fourth Wed., join us for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) themed activities. In March, children will be planting seeds to take home and watch grow.

Job Support

Neighborhood House High Point

6400 Sylvan Way S.W.

Every Tues., 2–4 p.m. Are you looking for a job? Do you need support in enrolling in college or a training program? Work one-on-one with a coach and get help searching for opportunities, filling out applications, creating a cover letter and resume, practicing interview skills and more. You are also welcome to use our computer lab with free use of Wi-Fi, printing, fax, scanning, and copying. You might also be interested in dropping in for Open Lab and Resource Connections Every Wed. and Fri. from 2–4 p.m. to use our computer lab and learn about local resources for low-income individuals and families. Drop-in or call to sign up: 206.588.4900 ext. 3010.

Kiwanis of West Seattle

Weekly Meeting

The Sisson Building/Senior Center

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

www.kiwaniswestseattle.org

Every Wed., 6:30–7:30 p.m. Guests Welcome. People dedicated to community service, and we have FUN, too! Sponsor Key Clubs at local High Schools plus many activities to support our community.Established in West Seattle in 1929. Years and years of service to the community. Come check us out! Information: Denis Sapiro, 206.601.4136.

West Seattle Block Watch Captains’ Network

S.W. Police Precinct

2300 S.W. Webster St.

Every fourth Tues., 6:30 – 8 p.m. Our special guest will be Alex Voorhees from the King County Prosecutor’s office. Serial burglars and auto thefts will be our big topics of discussion. She’ll provide an overview of how their office deals with serial offenders—especially offenders involved in property offenses (burglary, auto theft and prowl and ID theft). Everyone is welcome, even if you aren’t a Block Watch Captain! RSVP is appreciated, but not necessary to attend. You can email us at wsblockwatchnet@gmail.com.

Early Days Parent

Support Group Meetings

Nurturing Expressions

4746 44th Ave. S.W., Suite 201

425.243.2355

Every Mon., 10:30 a.m.–Noon (except federal holidays). Early Days uses the MotherWoman format to facilitate an honest discussion of the realities of parenting. Trained facilitators work to create a comfortable environment for folks to share whatever is going on for them, free of judgement or advice. You are not alone! All moms (birth, adoptive, foster) who experience emotional challenges are welcome. Come join a circle of parents that are having similar feelings and challenges! Support people and partners welcome! Suggested donation $10; no one turned away. www.TheEarly Days.org / Facebook: EarlyDays WS / earlydaysws@gmail.com.

District Council Meetings

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way S.W.

Third Wed., 7–9 p.m. Representatives from neighborhood councils and other community organizations provide reports on what issues and concerns they are working on and announcements about up-coming community meetings and events.

Stay-at-home dads

Hiawatha Playfield Playground

2700 California Ave. S.W.

Every Mon. and Thurs. at 9 a.m. A resource and community for stay-at-home dads, fathers who are primary caregiver in their family, and other involved dads are welcome. All fathers are invited.

Alzheimer Caregiver

Support Group

Providence Mt. St. Vincent,

4831 35th Ave S.W.

Third Thurs. of the month, 1–2:30 p.m. Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. For information call Kristine Kumangai at 206.937.3701 ext. 28345.

Volunteer with Food Lifeline to end hunger in Western Washington

Every Mon.–Fri., 8:45 a.m.–Noon and 12:45–5 p.m. 40% of food in America goes to waste. You can help change that by volunteering with Food Lifeline’s Fresh Rescue program. Local grocery stores donate perishable and shelf-stable products, including produce, dairy, meat and bakery items. Volunteers work alongside a trained staff to inspect and pack grocery donations for immediate distribution to 275 local food assistance programs. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, please email our volunteer team at volunteer@foodlifeline.org or visit www.foodlifeline.volunteerhub.com.

—ONGOING PAID EVENTS—

West Seattle

TOPS Meeting

Providence Mount St. Vincent

4831 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues. evening, 5:30–7p.m. Everyone is welcome to join us at our “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” weekly meeting, an encouraging weight loss support group. Weigh-in 5:30–6 p.m., Meeting 6–7 p.m. Our group encourages healthy living and loss of pounds, with accountability via our weekly weigh-ins. Informative programs, challenges, awards, encouragement and lots of FUN! TOPS is an extremely affordable program. Convenient and free parking. For more information contact: Linda at 206.932.3021 or Jane at 206.938.4439.

West Seattle Lion’s Club Events

Senior Center of West Seattle

2nd floor

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m. for lunch and speaker unless otherwise noted. Call Harvey Rowe at 206.762.1221 for reservations by prior Tues. evening. Lunch $7.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Guadalupe Church

Pastoral Care Center

7000 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues., 9:30 a.m. TOPS is an encouraging weight loss support group with weigh-ins every Tuesday. For info: 206.932.2621.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings

Peace Lutheran Church

8316 39th Ave. S.W.

Every Thurs. evening, 7–8:15 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of women and men who meet to help solve compulsive overeating (obesity, anorexia and bulimia). The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. OA is a non-profit international organization patterned after the Twelve-Step Alcoholics Anonymous program. All are welcome. For more info 206.979.6665 or www.seattleoa.org.

AARP Defensive Driving Workshop

Daystar Retirement Village

2615 S.W. Barton St.

First Sat. of every month, ongoing, 9–5:30 p.m. $15 for members, $20 non-members. Call 206.937.6122 for info or to RSVP.

Business Network with Westside Professionals

Alki Masonic Hall

4736 40th Ave. S.W.

Every Wed., 8–9:30 a.m. Build your business through referrals and networking. For info, contact sfelix@quidnunc.net.

Join the West Seattle Lion’s Club Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

206.762.1221

Meets every Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m.

Irish Dance Lessons

West Seattle VFW Hall

3601 S.W. Alaska St.

Every Mon. and Tues. in the late afternoon and early evenings. Open to children and adults. Information at 206.851.2102.