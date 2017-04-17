Police Blotter week of 4-17-17

Burglary on SW Roxbury

Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of SW Roxbury St. around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 to investigate a burglary. The victim said the crime occurred sometime overnight, but he was unsure how the suspect came into the home, as there were no signs of forced entry. He believes all doors were left locked. The man found two bags near a gate to the home, with change from the ground near the bag. His change jar in the kitchen was found empty and on the kitchen floor. The jar was submitted for fingerprint analysis. A prescription bottles belonging to the man’s wife was also found near the bag. In addition, a diamond ring, diamond earrings and a broach were stolen from the home.

Supermarket robbery



An employee at a supermarket located on the 2600 block of California Ave SW called police around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, saying a security officer at the store was struggling with a shoplifter. Before officers arrived, the suspect left and was walking north. The officers searched the area before heading to the store but were unable to locate the suspect. The woman was trying to steal steaks from the meat department, when the security guard confronted her. He reached for her bag, and she pulled it back. She then pushed the guard away. Another store employee pushed her bag containing the stolen meat to the ground. She then fled the scene. Camera footage of the incident was given to detectives at the Southwest Precinct.

Shoplifter becomes irate

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of 42 Ave SW just before midnight on Friday, April 7 after receiving a call about a weapons disturbance and shoplifting. The caller was a night manager at a store on Delridge, where the crime occurred. He saw a man who staff believed was a shoplifter, who had taken magazines in the past. The manager approached the man outside the store and told him not to come back inside. The man became angry, accused the manager of profiling him and threatened to beat him up. The man then said he had a gun and headed west, away from the store.

Robbery at Walgreens

A robbery was reported at Walgreens located on the 9400 block of 16 Ave SW around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. When officers arrived, the victim said he turned his back for a minute, when two men jumped across the counter and started grabbing medication off of the shelf. The man started yelling that he was being robbed, and the suspects pushed past him, jumping back over the counter and fleeing in an unknown direction. Officers watched the crime on security footage. They also saw on the video that there was a third suspect in front of the door, who left with the other suspects. Officers checked the area for fingerprints and submitted photos of the scene to evidence.