Sports Roundup 4-17-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, April 15

Baseball

Seattle Christian 6, Charles Wright 5

The Warriors beat Charles Wright for the third day in a row on Saturday.

Mt. Rainier 8, Port Angeles 2

The Rams scored a non-league victory over the Roughriders.

Friday, April 14

Girls tennis

Fife 4, Evergreen 1

Fife fended off the Wolverines in Friday action.



Baseball

Seattle Christian 10, Charles Wright 0

Seattle Christian 10-runned Charles Wright on Friday.

Ingraham 10, West Seattle 1

The Wildcats were dealt a defeat by Ingraham.

Highline 13, Tyee 1

Highline hammered the Totems in Friday action.

Boys soccer

Tyee 2, Orting 1

The Totems towered above Orting on Friday.

Evergreen 2, Foster 1

The Wolverines won Friday's battle between close neighbors.

Highline 11, Eatonville 0

Highline handed the Cruisers a lopsided defeat Friday.

Thursday, April 13

Baseball

Chief Sealth 1, Cleveland 0

The Seahawks blanked the Eagles in Thursday action.

Tyee 21, Clover Park 3

The Totems trounced the Warriors in a Thursday game.

Seattle Christian 10, Charles Wright 0

Seattle Christian also won by 10 against Charles Wright on Thursday.

Fastpitch

Orting 13, Tyee 1

The Totems took a defeat against Orting.

Evergreen 15, Foster 0

The Wolverines won big against Foster.

Girls tennis

Foster 4, Evergreen 0

Foster won the four matches that were completed Thursday.

Girls track

Federal Way 86, Mt. Rainier 46

The Lady Rams lost to the Eagles on Thursday.

Orting 96, Highline 53

The Pirates took a loss to Orting.

Orting 86, Foster 47

Orting also won when compared to the Bulldogs.

Boys track

Federal Way 73, Mt. Rainier 49

Federal Way flew past the Rams on Thursday.

Orting 96, Highline 34

Orting also bested the Pirates on the boys side.

Foster 82, Orting 57

The Bulldogs rallied to beat Orting in Thursday's meet.

Wednesday, April 12

Fastpitch

Eastside Catholic 13, Chief Sealth 3

Eastside Catholic outslugged the Seahawks in Wednesday action.

Boys soccer

Kentwood 1, Kennedy 0

The Conquerors shut down the Lancers on Wednesday.

Mt. Rainier 2, Kentlake 0

The Rams blanked the Falcons in a Wednesday battle.

Baseball

Kennedy 7, Tahoma 3

Kennedy blasted the Bears on Wednesday.

Roosevelt 5, Chief Sealth 1

Chief Sealth went down to defeat Wednesday.

Tuesday, April 11

Girls tennis

Kennedy 4, Federal Way 1

Federal Way fell to the Lancers on Tuesday.

Highline 3, Renton 2

The Pirates edged out the Indians.

River Ridge 3, Tyee 2

The Totems took a loss Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Tyee 5, River Ridge 0

Tyee easily handled River Ridge in soccer Tuesday.

Fastpitch

Kennedy 14, Kentlake 3

Kennedy cruised by the Falcons.

River Ridge 20, Tyee 3

River Ridge ruled the day against the Totems in fastpitch softball.

Highline 19, Renton 6

Highline routed Renton on Tuesday.

Baseball

Mt. Rainier 3, Hazen 2

The Rams rallied to win a close one.

Tahoma 7, Kennedy 3

The Lancers fell to the Bears on Tuesday.

Tyee 5, Orting 1

Tyee toppled Orting in a Tuesday clash.

Eatonville 5, Highline 3

Highline suffered a rare defeat Tuesday.

Quilcene 16, Seattle Lutheran 13

Quilcene stopped the Saints in a slugfest.

Monday, April 10

Boys soccer

Evergreen 4, White River 1

Evergreen won against White River on Monday.

Kennedy 1, Kent-Meridian 0

The Lancers shut out the Royals.

Mt. Rainier 1, Kentridge 1

Mount Rainier played the Chargers to a 1-1 tie.

Highline 1, Renton 0

Highline won by shutout Monday.

Foster 1, Fife 1

Foster also played to a 1-1 tie.

Baseball

Kennedy 3, Kentwood 2

The Lancers won by one over the Conquerors.

Garfield 11, West Seattle 0

The Wildcats were blanked by the Bulldogs on Monday.