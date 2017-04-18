courtesy of Ola Salon

The art of hair will get a new venue in Burien starting May 2 as Ola Salon, a staple in West Seattle opens its second location, near Burien's Old Town.

The Art of Hair: Ola Salon opening a new location in Burien

For nearly two decades Ola Salon has been a staple to the Luna Park neighborhood in West Seattle When Rachel Karlin purchased Ola Salon in 2005, she deepened her love for all things hair, makeup and beauty but also focused on her commitment to the community. Those traditions are being carried forward as the salon opens a new location in Burien. The Grand Opening and ribbon cutting is April 30 from 2pm to 5pm with the salon open for business May 2. The address is 1835 Southwest 152nd Street Burien 98166. For appointments call 206-933-6702. The new business will have 8 employees.

The new Ola is located just outside of Old Towne. She plans on offering services similar to those in West Seattle with additional medispa services such as Botox, Restylane, B12 shots and IV infusions (also known as the "hangover cure").

Ola Burien will have more capacity with it's own backyard and more rooms. Brides and their bridal parties will benefit from personalized service, on site catering and cocktails - making it a one stop destination (private parties will also be available to book). Stay tuned for hot summer months bringing Salon Sessions with local art and music.



Both Ola salons are environmentally friendly in many ways too. Most construction and decor has been upcycled, repurposed or otherwwise reused. Contractors and materials have been sourced locally. 95% of materials used at Ola are recycled, and products are sourced from companies that feel as equally passionate about the environment. Even the hair that is cut goes to a local company that makes booms to soak up oil spills.

