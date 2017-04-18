P-Patch community garden plots available in select neighborhoods

information from Seattle Neighborhoods

Would you like to have a plot in one of Seattle’s fabulous P-Patch community gardens? Do you want to grow fresh organic produce for yourself and your family? Would you like to learn great gardening techniques from your gardening neighbors? If so, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods has P-Patch plots available for a small fee in these neighborhoods and gardens:

West and South Seattle

Highland Park: West Crest Park P-Patch (8th Ave. S.W. and S.W. Henderson St)

Highland Park: Longfellow Creek P-Patch (25th Ave SW and SW Thistle)

Georgetown: Oxbow P-Patch (Corson Ave S and S Warsaw St)

New Holly: John C. Little Park P-Patch (37th Ave S and S Willow)

Rainier Vista: Dakota West P-Patch (2902 S Dakota St)

Rainier Valley: Courtland P-Patch (3600 36th Ave. South)

Rainier Beach: Leo St P-Patch (51st Ave S and S Leo St)

New Holly: New Holly Youth & Family P-Patch (32nd Ave S & S Brighton St)

Central Seattle

Mt Baker: Colman Park P-Patch (32nd Ave S and S Massachusetts)

North Beacon Hill: Beacon Bluff P-Patch (S Mass St at 15th Ave S)

North Seattle

Jackson Park: Jackson Park P-Patch (13049 10th Ave NE)

Wedgwood: Picardo Farm P-Patch (25th Ave NE and NE 82nd St)

Fremont: Accessible raised beds at Trolls Knoll P-Patch (N36th St and Aurora Ave N)

If interested, contact Angela Vega-Johnson at angela.vega-johnson@seattle.gov or call 206-617-1787 to get on the Interest List for a plot. Learn more about P-Patch Community Gardening Program on our website and become part of the largest municipally-managed community gardening program west of New York.

