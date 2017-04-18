Sportswatch 4-18-17: Sports events worth keeping an eye on

High schools

Baseball

Chief Sealth visits Garfield for a 4 p.m. game Wednesday as West Seattle travels to Franklin, and Friday at the same time Chief Sealth is at home playing Bainbridge as West Seattle goes to Lakeside.

Monday's schedule has West Seattle home against Bainbridge and Chief Sealth home against Seattle Prep, also at 4 p.m.

Mount Rainier is scheduled to host Kennedy Catholic at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Foster visits Foss at the same time Friday before entertaining Lindbergh on Tuesday.

Tyee travels to Steilacoom at 4 p.m. Friday as Highline visits River Ridge then at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday Highline hosts Clover Park and Tyee entertains Renton.

Seattle Christian travels to Cascade Christian for a 4 p.m. game Wednesday and hosts the same team at the same time Friday. The Warriors travel to Vashon Island on Monday.

Seattle Lutheran hosts Evergreen Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Athletic Complex and visits Crosspoint at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday before visiting Tacoma Baptist at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Fastpitch softball

Kennedy travels to Kent-Meridian and Mount Rainier to Kentwood at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday Kennedy hosts Tahoma and Mount Rainier entertains Kent-Meridian.

West Seattle, meanwhile, hosts Bainbridge at 4 p.m. Wednesday as Chief Sealth entertains Nathan Hale. Chief Sealth visits Rainier Beach at the same time Friday and Monday West Seattle entertains Roosevelt as Chief Sealth plays host to Cleveland.

Evergreen hosts Foss and Foster entertains Washington at 4 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday Foster is at home playing Foss with Evergreen going to Lindbergh.

Tyee gets a 3:30 p.m. visit from Clover Park on Thursday and Highline travels to Orting for a 4 p.m. game Friday. At 4 p.m. Tuesday Tyee is at Steilacoom and Highline at River Ridge.

Seattle Christian visits Vashon Island at 4 p.m. Thursday and hosts Cascade Christian at the same time Friday before going back to Vashon Island on Monday and hosting Blanchet on Tuesday.



Boys soccer

Kennedy will be at home Starfire playing Kentridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Mount Rainier travels to Hazen for 7:30 p.m. action Friday at Renton Stadium.

Mount Rainier hosts Kent-Meridian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as Kennedy travels to Kentlake.

West Seattle hosts Ingraham for a 4 p.m. match Friday before visiting Chief Sealth at 4 p.m. Monday at the Southwest Athletic Complex.

Evergreen visits Foss and Foster travels to Washington at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday Evergreen hosts Lindbergh at 5:30 p.m. and Foster hosts Foss at 7 p.m.

Highline hosts Orting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as Tyee travels to Clover Park. Friday Highline is home against River Ridge at 7:30 p.m. and Tyee goes to Steilacoom at 7 p.m.

Highline hosts Clover Park at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle Christian travels to Vashon Island for a 6 p.m. match Friday before hosting Charles Wright at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pros

Mariners

Ichiro and the Miami Marlins are in town for one more game at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday against Seattle at Safeco Field.

The Mariners go on the road to Oakland for 7:07 games against the A's Thursday and Friday and for 1:07 p.m. contests Saturday and Sunday.

Seattle visits Detroit at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

All Mariners games can be seen on ROOT Sports cable television.

Sounders

Seattle visits Los Angeles for 1 p.m. action Sunday to be shown on ESPN.

Reign

Seattle's women's soccer team entertains Houston at 7 p.m. Saturday at Seattle Memorial.

Thunderbirds

Seattle plays in the Western Conference finals starting at 7:35 p.m. Friday at the Showare Center in Kent against the Kelowna (formerly Tacoma) Rockets. The T-Birds host the Rockets again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Rainiers

Tacoma is in El Paso for 5:35 p.m. action Wednesday and Thursday and for a 6:05 p.m. Friday before going to Albuquerque for games at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, 12:35 p.m. Sunday, 5:35 p.m. Monday and 10:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Colleges

Husky baseball

Washington travels to Pullman to play Washington State University at 5 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday. The Huskies visit Seattle University at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Bellevue.

Husky fastpitch

Washington visits the University of Alabama-Birmingham for a 4 p.m. game Thursday and goes on to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama at the same time Friday and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Husky men's soccer

The Huskies travel to McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver to play Corban University of Oregon at 12 p.m. Saturday.