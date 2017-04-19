Metro looking for input on simplifying adult bus fares
information from King County Metro
Metro is considering two options for changing bus fares for adults* to make them easier to understand, speed up boarding, and reduce fare disputes. We want to hear which option you prefer.
*No changes are being considered for youth, senior, disability, ORCA LIFT, or Access fares.
Our current adult fare structure includes extra charges for travel during weekday peak commute hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) and for trips that cross a zone boundary during those peak hours. Riders can pay $2.50, $2.75 or $3.25, depending on when and how far they travel.
We’re considering two options for making adult fares simpler:
Option 1: A single $2.75 fare for travel any time, any distance
Option 2: A $3 peak-period fare and a $2.50 off-peak fare, with no extra charge for two-zone travel
Please tell us which you prefer by filling out an online survey by May 5 or participating in a public meeting on April 25 or 27.
More details are available on the project website.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.