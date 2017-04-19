Metro looking for input on simplifying adult bus fares

information from King County Metro

Metro is considering two options for changing bus fares for adults* to make them easier to understand, speed up boarding, and reduce fare disputes. We want to hear which option you prefer.

*No changes are being considered for youth, senior, disability, ORCA LIFT, or Access fares.

Our current adult fare structure includes extra charges for travel during weekday peak commute hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) and for trips that cross a zone boundary during those peak hours. Riders can pay $2.50, $2.75 or $3.25, depending on when and how far they travel.



We’re considering two options for making adult fares simpler:

Option 1: A single $2.75 fare for travel any time, any distance

Option 2: A $3 peak-period fare and a $2.50 off-peak fare, with no extra charge for two-zone travel

Please tell us which you prefer by filling out an online survey by May 5 or participating in a public meeting on April 25 or 27.

More details are available on the project website.

