Next HPAC meeting is set for Wed. April 26 — join the conversation

By Gwen Davis



Looking for a way to get involved and make a difference in your community? The next Highland Park Action Committee (HPAC) meeting is coming up — perfect opportunity to get your feet wet.

April's HPAC meeting is slated for Wednesday, April 26, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Highland Park Improvement Club.

The Seattle Police Department will provide an update on crime stats, as well as give an overview of what to expect for Highland Park’s “Find It, Fix It” walk scheduled for May.



The meeting will also include discussion and planning for the HPAC Neighbor Fun/Work Day and of the neighborhood effort for Pothole Palooza!

Attendees will be updated on the HPAC outreach campaign, the Neighborhood Parks and Streets Fund Highland Park Projects, and the Myers Way Encampment and Community Advisory Committee.

HPAC meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Email the chair at hpacchair@gmail.com for more information.