Sound Transit sends out RFQ for light rail consultant on West Seattle and Ballard routes

The Daily Journal of Commerce published a story on April 20, noting that Sound Transit, acting on the authority approved by voters in November to go ahead with the development of light rail for West Seattle and Ballard among other routes, is now seeking a consultant to develop alternatives to extend light rail to West Seattle and Ballard.

The RFQ or Request for Qualifications is due May 17. The DJC reports that a pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for 9am, May 1 in the Ruth Fisher board room at Union Station in downtown Seattle.