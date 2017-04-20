Julian Weber Architects

A three-story, five-unit townhouse structure is being proposed for 4810 Delridge Way SW.

Streamlined design review set for three story, five unit townhouse on Delridge Way SW

A Streamlined design review has been set by Seattle's Department of Planning and development for a three-story, five-unit townhouse structure at 4810 Delridge Way SW. Surface parking for five vehicles would be provided. The existing structures would be demolished.



OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMENT

SDCI will accept written comments to assist in the preparation of the early design guidance through May 3, 2017. You are invited to offer comments regarding important site planning and design issues, which you believe, should be addressed in the design for this project. Please note that this is the only opportunity to comment on this proposal.

Submit all comments and requests to be made party of record to PRC@seattle.gov or City of Seattle – SDCI – PRC, 700 5th Avenue, Suite 2000, PO Box 34019, Seattle, WA 98124-4019.



PROCESS

Following the public comment period, the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections will issue a written design guidance report. This report will consider public comment and the applicable city-wide and neighborhood specific Design Guidelines and will serve as the basis for further review of the building permit. Once the applicant has incorporated the design guidance into the proposal they may apply for a building permit. No public notice of the building permit application will be provided.

MORE INFORMATION:

This proposal may be viewed at our Design Review Program website at www.seattle.gov/DPD/DesignReviewMeetings. For more information regarding this application or the Design Review process, please contact the Land Use Planner listed above, or visit our office at the address above. Hours: 8 am to 4 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10:30 am to 4 pm Tuesday and Thursday.



Additional application documents for this proposal may be found at http://web6.seattle.gov/dpd/edms/.