Patrick Robinson

A woman was being treated following a motor vehicle incident at 35th and Morgan on Thursday afternoon, before she was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Two others were also taken to the hospital.

Two car crackup at 35th and Morgan SW sends three to hospital

Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center following a two car motor vehicle incident that took place near 35th and Morgan Street on Thursday afternoon around 2pm.

According to eyewitnesses, a late model four door Dodge was heading northbound on 35th but struck a Seattle Housing Authority van parked on 35th SW. The van was spun around and pushed up on the sidewalk. The Dodge continued north, striking a tree near the West Seattle Food Bank and spun, losing its front end and catching fire. At least one of the occupants was thrown out of the car.

Seattle Fire fighters arrived and put out the fire with fire extinguishers.



Four people were apparently in the Dodge and three of them suffered injuries serious enough to be taken to the hospital. One more was disoriented and seated on the curb where he was given attention. Another attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by Seattle Police and treated, placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was not known.