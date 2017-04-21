Highline Bears Semi-Pro baseball will open the season June 2 in White Center

The local semi-pro Highline Bears baseball team announced that its opening game for the 2017 season will be Friday, June 2 in White Center, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

The Bears – who were established in the fall of 2014 – are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays their games locally at Mel Olson Stadium, inside of Steve Cox Memorial Park, in White Center. The Highline Bears are part of the Pacific International League (PIL) that features nationally recognized teams such as the Seattle Studs and Everett Merchants. In the Bears’ inaugural season, they successfully met their goal of bringing a high level of baseball back to our community. In doing so they broke every league attendance record, and co-founder/manager Todd Coughlin led the team to a winning record. Going into their third season, the Bears have some things planned for fans.

“We have put a lot of energy into creating a better fan experience for our community, as well as having one of the most competitive schedules in our league,” General Manager Justin Moser said. “This season will include new between-inning games, special game night promotions, and a ton of giveaways.”

The Bears are known for their in-game experiences, offering in past seasons a pizza box race, truck tire inner tube race, and sleeping bag race, where kids run away from “Buntly,” the Bears’ friendly mascot. Between innings, and throughout the games, Buntly runs through the stadium handing out T-shirts, candy and prizes. The Bears also work closely with local non-profits offering ticket fundraisers and doing a 50/50 raffle every game where the proceeds benefit the non-profit of the night.



The team will have a minimum of 17 home games, and Moser is hoping to get to an extra one or two more dates set before the season starts.

“I’d love to have 18 or 19 home games," Moser added. "We’ve been working closely with King County Parks to be able to have this be a great home for semi-pro baseball. It’s going to be an exciting season for everyone involved."

The Bears opening night will be against the Northwest Emeralds. Tickets to games are $5 for adults, with kids 12 and under free. Season tickets for the Bears are $70 for a single ticket and $130 for a pair, which includes a free Bears T-shirt.

For more information on the Highline Bears – and to purchase tickets online – visit https://highlinebears.com/product/2017-opening-night-ticket/. For more info, visit their website at www.HighlineBears.com.