Keeping Track: Where area stars meet their future 4-21-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Kela contributing at Round Rock

Chief Sealth graduate Keone Kela has appeared in six games for the Class AAA Round Rock Express of the Texas Rangers' organization, posting an 0-0 record with a 2.25 earned run average. The hard-throwing right-handed reliever has eight strikeouts in four innings pitched, walking only one.

Round Rock is a member of the Pacific Coast League.



Barnette makes seven appearances

Thomas Jefferson graduate Tony Barnette has made seven appearances so far for the Texas Rangers' Major League Baseball club.

Barnette has work seven innings out of the bullpen, striking out seven, walking one and posting an 0-0 record with a 4.05 ERA.

Brett back on disabled list

Highline graduate Ryan Brett finds himself back on the disabled list for the AAA Durham Bulls of the Tampa Bay Rays organization after spending the entire season there last year.

The second baseman was placed on the seven-day DL on April 4.

Conger off to slow start

Federal Way native Hank Conger has gotten off to a slow start batting as a catcher for the AAA Reno Aces of the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization.

The catcher is hitting .125 (2-for-16) in six games.



Gallagher with Huskies

Kennedy graduate Maggie Gallagher is playing in a utility role for the University of Washington women's fastpitch softball team.

If you have information for Keeping Track, please contact us at sports@robinsonnews.com.