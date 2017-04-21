Patrick Robinson

Evergreen came up short in a soccer contest on April 21 at Moshier Field vs Lindbergh who won the game 3-0.

SLIDESHOW: Lindbergh flew over Evergreen in boys soccer

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Lindbergh flew over Evergreen, 3-0, in a South Puget Sound League 2A boys soccer match Friday.

The Wolverines of White Center fell to 4-7-2 with the loss at Highline Memorial, still in the running for a postseason berth.

"We need to win the next couple of games for sure," said Evergreen assistant coach Jordan Bedinger, who led the team Friday in the absence of head coach Nana Yeboah Appiah-Agyekum.



Aside from having their head coach gone, the Wolverines were also without seven varsity players.

"We were missing a lot of our starters today because of a school field trip," Bedinger said. "A couple of JV players came up and played for us."

Evergreen still put pressure on the Eagles, and had their near misses that might have turned the game around.

"We still had a few chances that we should have made," Bedinger said.