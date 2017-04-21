Sports Roundup 4-21-17
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Thursday, April 20
Boys soccer
Kennedy 3, Kentridge 0
The Lancers shut down Kentridge in a North Puget Sound League match Thursday.
Boys track
Eatonville 81, Highline 58
The Cruisers outpaced the Pirates on Thursday in a South Puget Sound League 2A meet.
Girls track
Eatonville 76, Highline 67
Eatonville also prevailed on the girls side.
Girls tennis
Mt. Rainier 5, Kent-Meridian 0
The Rams swept the Royals aside in Thursday action.
Foster 5, Washington 0
Foster was a winner against Washington.
Boys golf
Vashon 213, Seattle Christian 201
Vashon Island swung its way past the Warriors in Nisqually League action.
Baseball
Chief Sealth 11, Evergreen Lutheran 6
Chief Sealth outslugged the Eagles in a Thursday non-league game.
Seattle Lutheran 7, Evergreen Lutheran 6
Seattle Lutheran also defeated Evergreen Lutheran in a mixed double-header Thursday.
Fastpitch softball
Clover Park 16, Tyee 2
Tyee was topped in an SPSL 2A clash Thursday.
Washington 19, Foster 2
The Lady Bulldogs also came up on the short end of a lopsided score.
Seattle Christian 9, Vashon 8
Seattle Christian edged Vashon Island in Thursday's contest.
Wednesday, April 19
Boys soccer
Evergreen 1, Foster 1
The Wolverines played the Falcons to a 1-1 tie Wednesday in an SPSL 2A battle.
Foster 2, Washington 1
Foster slipped past the Patriots in Wednesday's game.
Orting 3, Highline 2
Highline came up short against Orting.
Tyee 8, Clover Park 2
Tyee took it to the Warriors on Wednesday.
Baseball
West Seattle 5, Franklin 4
West Seattle outscored the Quakers in Wednesday Metro League action.
Garfield 8, Chief Sealth 1
The Seahawks absorbed a loss against the Bulldogs.
Fastpitch
Bainbridge 13, West Seattle 1
West Seattle was buried by Bainbridge on Wednesday.
Nathan Hale 16, Chief Sealth 5
Nathan Hale rallied past Chief Sealth.
Tuesday, April 18
Baseball
Kennedy 7, Mt. Rainier 6
Kennedy Catholic came through with the win in Tuesday's NPSL game between nearby rivals.
Seattle Lutheran 17, Pope John Paul II 0
The Saints blanked Pope John Paul II in a Tuesday SeaTac B League game.
Boys soccer
West Seattle 1, Rainier Beach 1
West Seattle and Rainier Beach fought to a tie Tuesday.
Seattle Christian 8, Elma 0
Seattle Christian crushed its non-league opponent from Elma.
Girls tennis
Foster 4, White River 1
The Lady Bulldogs stopped the Hornets on Tuesday.
Monday, April 17
Baseball
Mt. Rainier 11, Kent-Meridian 8
The Rams clubbed their way past the Royals in Monday's action.
Chief Sealth 5, Eastside Catholic 2
The Seahawks scored a victory over Eastside Catholic.
Highline 12, River Ridge 2
The Pirates plastered River Ridge on Monday.
Seattle Christian 5, Overlake 4
The Warriors slipped past the Owls in a Monday clash.
Fastpitch
Eatonville 11, Highline 5
Highline was hammered by Eatonville on Monday.
Bainbridge 11, Chief Sealth 1
Bainbridge battered the Seahawks in Monday action.
Boys soccer
Mt. Rainier 3, Kennedy 0
The Rams blanked the Lancers in Monday's duel at Starfire.
Tyee 1, Highline 0
The Totems took Monday's cross district match against the Pirates.
Chief Sealth 4, Franklin 1
Chief Sealth came away with a decisive victory against Franklin.
Evergreen 3, Washington 2
The Wolverines were winners against Washington.
To report scores and highlights, please e-mail us at sports@robinsonnews.com.
