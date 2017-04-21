Sports Roundup 4-21-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Thursday, April 20

Boys soccer

Kennedy 3, Kentridge 0

The Lancers shut down Kentridge in a North Puget Sound League match Thursday.

Boys track

Eatonville 81, Highline 58

The Cruisers outpaced the Pirates on Thursday in a South Puget Sound League 2A meet.



Girls track

Eatonville 76, Highline 67

Eatonville also prevailed on the girls side.

Girls tennis

Mt. Rainier 5, Kent-Meridian 0

The Rams swept the Royals aside in Thursday action.

Foster 5, Washington 0

Foster was a winner against Washington.

Boys golf

Vashon 213, Seattle Christian 201

Vashon Island swung its way past the Warriors in Nisqually League action.

Baseball

Chief Sealth 11, Evergreen Lutheran 6

Chief Sealth outslugged the Eagles in a Thursday non-league game.

Seattle Lutheran 7, Evergreen Lutheran 6

Seattle Lutheran also defeated Evergreen Lutheran in a mixed double-header Thursday.

Fastpitch softball

Clover Park 16, Tyee 2

Tyee was topped in an SPSL 2A clash Thursday.

Washington 19, Foster 2

The Lady Bulldogs also came up on the short end of a lopsided score.

Seattle Christian 9, Vashon 8

Seattle Christian edged Vashon Island in Thursday's contest.

Wednesday, April 19

Boys soccer

Evergreen 1, Foster 1

The Wolverines played the Falcons to a 1-1 tie Wednesday in an SPSL 2A battle.

Foster 2, Washington 1

Foster slipped past the Patriots in Wednesday's game.

Orting 3, Highline 2

Highline came up short against Orting.

Tyee 8, Clover Park 2

Tyee took it to the Warriors on Wednesday.

Baseball

West Seattle 5, Franklin 4

West Seattle outscored the Quakers in Wednesday Metro League action.

Garfield 8, Chief Sealth 1

The Seahawks absorbed a loss against the Bulldogs.

Fastpitch

Bainbridge 13, West Seattle 1

West Seattle was buried by Bainbridge on Wednesday.

Nathan Hale 16, Chief Sealth 5

Nathan Hale rallied past Chief Sealth.

Tuesday, April 18

Baseball

Kennedy 7, Mt. Rainier 6

Kennedy Catholic came through with the win in Tuesday's NPSL game between nearby rivals.

Seattle Lutheran 17, Pope John Paul II 0

The Saints blanked Pope John Paul II in a Tuesday SeaTac B League game.

Boys soccer

West Seattle 1, Rainier Beach 1

West Seattle and Rainier Beach fought to a tie Tuesday.

Seattle Christian 8, Elma 0

Seattle Christian crushed its non-league opponent from Elma.

Girls tennis

Foster 4, White River 1

The Lady Bulldogs stopped the Hornets on Tuesday.



Monday, April 17

Baseball

Mt. Rainier 11, Kent-Meridian 8

The Rams clubbed their way past the Royals in Monday's action.

Chief Sealth 5, Eastside Catholic 2

The Seahawks scored a victory over Eastside Catholic.

Highline 12, River Ridge 2

The Pirates plastered River Ridge on Monday.

Seattle Christian 5, Overlake 4

The Warriors slipped past the Owls in a Monday clash.

Fastpitch

Eatonville 11, Highline 5

Highline was hammered by Eatonville on Monday.

Bainbridge 11, Chief Sealth 1

Bainbridge battered the Seahawks in Monday action.



Boys soccer

Mt. Rainier 3, Kennedy 0

The Rams blanked the Lancers in Monday's duel at Starfire.

Tyee 1, Highline 0

The Totems took Monday's cross district match against the Pirates.

Chief Sealth 4, Franklin 1

Chief Sealth came away with a decisive victory against Franklin.

Evergreen 3, Washington 2

The Wolverines were winners against Washington.

To report scores and highlights, please e-mail us at sports@robinsonnews.com.