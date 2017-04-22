First Date musical comedy will delight audiences starting April 28
Twelfth Night Productions presenting at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center
Twelfth Night Productions (TNP) is presenting FIRST DATE a hilarious musical comedy at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center starting April 28.
Play Synopsis
When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly finds that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening. In a delightful and unexpected twist, Casey and Aaron’s inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors.
This production will be performed at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center 4408 Delridge Way SW, Seattle 98106, April 28, 29 and May 5 and 6 at 7:30 and April 30 and May 7 at 3:00. Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets, and at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, an hour before the show on performance days. Prices are $20 for adults and $18 for students & seniors. http://www.twelfthnightproductions.org/
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.