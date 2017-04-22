Local restaurants participating in Dining Out for Life April 27
Lifelong AIDS Alliance's Dining Out For Life presented by BECU returns for its 24th year on April 27. Over 100 restaurants around Seattle are taking part.
In West Seattle three restaurants are participating:
- Locol Barley & Vine
- Budda Ruska
- El Chupacabra
and in White Center
- Noble Barton
In Burien:
- Archie's Mexican Restaurant
- Smarty Pants Garage
In Ballard:
- Pasta Bella
- Young American Ale House
On this day, over 100 restaurants in the Seattle area will donate 30-50% of their proceeds to Lifelong’s vital programs that support people facing serious illness and poverty in our community.
