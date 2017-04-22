Local restaurants participating in Dining Out for Life April 27

Lifelong AIDS Alliance's Dining Out For Life presented by BECU returns for its 24th year on April 27. Over 100 restaurants around Seattle are taking part.

In West Seattle three restaurants are participating:

Locol Barley & Vine

Budda Ruska

El Chupacabra

and in White Center

Noble Barton

In Burien:

Archie's Mexican Restaurant

Smarty Pants Garage

In Ballard:

Pasta Bella

Young American Ale House

On this day, over 100 restaurants in the Seattle area will donate 30-50% of their proceeds to Lifelong’s vital programs that support people facing serious illness and poverty in our community.

