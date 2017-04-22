Microsoft shuttle will share space at Metro stop in pilot program

information from King County Metro

Starting Monday, April 24, Metro routes 50, 55 and 128 will share space at bus stop 31970, located on southbound California Av SW just south of SW Spokane St, with Microsoft employer shuttle vehicles.

The City of Seattle, King County Metro Transit, Seattle Children’s Hospital and Microsoft are collaboratively conducting an innovative pilot project aimed at increasing ridership and safety, and making better use of public curb space.



The six-month long pilot project will allow – by permit – employer-provided shuttles to temporarily serve 11 public King County Metro bus stops to test the ability and value of multiple transit/shuttle services sharing existing transit stops. The pilot will result in no additional shuttles on the road than existing levels of service.

More information, including locations of the stops, is on the City of Seattle’s Employer Shared Transit Stops pilot website.

Public comment can be submitted by calling 206-256-5100 or sending email to sharedstoppilot@seattle.gov.