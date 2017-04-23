Sports Roundup 4-13-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, April 22

Baseball

Ballard 4, Highline 0

The Beavers shut down the Pirates' potent offense in a non-league makeup game Saturday and rallied for four runs of their own for the win.

Tyee 10, Clover Park 0

Tyee topped the Warriors in a South Puget Sound League makeup battle Saturday.

Crosspoint 5, Seattle Lutheran 3

The Saints suffered a SeaTac B League loss to Crosspoint on Saturday.

Friday, April 21

Baseball

Seattle Christian 4, Cascade Christian 1

Cascade Christian 4, Seattle Christian 3

The Warriors were victorious in one of two games against Cascade Christian on Friday.

Foss 8, Foster 5

The Bulldogs were outslugged by the Falcons Friday.

Steilacoom 16, Tyee 2

Steilacoom 19, Tyee 3

Steilacoom stole the show in a double-header against the Totems.

Lakeside 12, West Seattle 2

Lakeside got the best of the Wildcats in Friday Metro League action.

Highline 12, River Ridge 0

The Pirates routed River Ridge in SPSL action Friday.

O'Dea 6, Ballard 1

The Irish came away with the win against the Beavers.

Bainbridge 12, Chief Sealth 0

Bainbridge blasted the Seahawks in Friday action.



Girls tennis

Highline 5, Tyee 0

The Pirates swept all five matches against the Totems on Friday.

White River 5, Evergreen 0

Evergreen found itself getting swept aside by White River.

Rainier Beach 3, Chief Sealth 2

The Seahawks were edged by the Vikings in Friday action.

Roosevelt 3, Ballard 2

Ballard also suffered a close loss Friday.

Boys soccer

Mt. Rainier 1, Hazen 0

Mount Rainier blanked Hazen in a North Puget Sound League matchup Friday.

Tyee 8, Steilacoom 5

The Totems kept their SPSL lead by outgunning the Sentinels.

Vashon Island 1, Seattle Christian 0

Seattle Christian was shut out by Vashon Island in a Nisqually League clash Friday.