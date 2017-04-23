Sports Roundup 4-13-17
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Saturday, April 22
Baseball
Ballard 4, Highline 0
The Beavers shut down the Pirates' potent offense in a non-league makeup game Saturday and rallied for four runs of their own for the win.
Tyee 10, Clover Park 0
Tyee topped the Warriors in a South Puget Sound League makeup battle Saturday.
Crosspoint 5, Seattle Lutheran 3
The Saints suffered a SeaTac B League loss to Crosspoint on Saturday.
Friday, April 21
Baseball
Seattle Christian 4, Cascade Christian 1
Cascade Christian 4, Seattle Christian 3
The Warriors were victorious in one of two games against Cascade Christian on Friday.
Foss 8, Foster 5
The Bulldogs were outslugged by the Falcons Friday.
Steilacoom 16, Tyee 2
Steilacoom 19, Tyee 3
Steilacoom stole the show in a double-header against the Totems.
Lakeside 12, West Seattle 2
Lakeside got the best of the Wildcats in Friday Metro League action.
Highline 12, River Ridge 0
The Pirates routed River Ridge in SPSL action Friday.
O'Dea 6, Ballard 1
The Irish came away with the win against the Beavers.
Bainbridge 12, Chief Sealth 0
Bainbridge blasted the Seahawks in Friday action.
Girls tennis
Highline 5, Tyee 0
The Pirates swept all five matches against the Totems on Friday.
White River 5, Evergreen 0
Evergreen found itself getting swept aside by White River.
Rainier Beach 3, Chief Sealth 2
The Seahawks were edged by the Vikings in Friday action.
Roosevelt 3, Ballard 2
Ballard also suffered a close loss Friday.
Boys soccer
Mt. Rainier 1, Hazen 0
Mount Rainier blanked Hazen in a North Puget Sound League matchup Friday.
Tyee 8, Steilacoom 5
The Totems kept their SPSL lead by outgunning the Sentinels.
Vashon Island 1, Seattle Christian 0
Seattle Christian was shut out by Vashon Island in a Nisqually League clash Friday.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.