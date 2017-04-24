Sportswatch 4-24-17: Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Baseball

West Seattle hosts crosstown rival Chief Sealth for a 4 p.m. game at the Hiawatha playfield Friday and Ballard travels to Rainier Beach at the same time.

Kennedy Catholic, meanwhile, will be at home playing Hazen at 4 p.m. Wednesday as Mount Rainier travels to Kentlake and Thursday Mount Rainier is at home against Kentlake and Kennedy at Hazen.

Mount Rainier visits Eastside Catholic for a non-league game Saturday, also at 4 p.m.

Foster travels to Franklin Pierce for a 4 p.m. game Wednesday and hosts Fife at the same time Friday.

Tyee is at home playing Eatonville at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Highline travels to Steilacoom for a 4 p.m. game. Highline hosts Renton at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Tyee travels to River Ridge at 4 p.m.

Seattle Christian gets a 4 p.m. visit from Charles Wright on Wednesday and entertains Bellevue Christian at the same time Friday before hosting University Prep at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors visit Bellevue Christian at 4 p.m. Monday.

Seattle Lutheran visits Evergreen Lutheran at 4 p.m. Thursday at Sprinker in Spanaway and visits Quilcene at the same time Friday. The Saints go to the Muckleshoot Tribal School for a 3:30 p.m. game Tuesday.

Fastpitch softball

Kennedy Catholic is at home at Chelsea Park playing Mount Rainier at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday Mount Rainier hosts Tahoma at 4 p.m. as Kennedy goes to Kentridge.

Kennedy hosts Kentlake and Mount Rainier entertains Kentridge at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Chief Sealth plays host to Garfield at 4 p.m. Wednesday as West Seattle travels to Bainbridge, then Friday at the same time Chief Sealth hosts Ingraham as West Seattle hosts Holy Names.

Monday's schedule has West Seattle at Ballard at 4 p.m. as Chief Sealth entertains Franklin.

Ballard also visits Eastside Catholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday and hosts Roosevelt at 4 p.m. Friday.

Evergreen entertains Franklin Pierce at 4 p.m. Thursday as Foster gets a visit from Lindbergh and Tuesday at the same time Evergreen hosts Fife with Foster going to Franklin Pierce at 4:30 p.m.

Tyee is home playing Renton at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Highline hosts Clover Park at the same time Friday. Tuesday it will be Eatonville visiting Tyee at 3:30 p.m. with Highline going to Steilacoom at 4 p.m.

Seattle Christian visits Bellevue Christian at 4 p.m. Wednesday and turns around to host the same team at the same time Friday. The Warriors entertain Cascade Christian at 4 p.m. Monday.



Boys soccer

Kennedy plays host to Tahoma at 6 p.m. Friday at Starfire and Mount Rainier goes to Kentwood for 7:30 p.m. action. Kennedy is back at Starfire hosting Hazen at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Mount Rainier travels to Tahoma at 7:30 p.m.

West Seattle visits Franklin at 4 p.m. Friday, with Chief Sealth going to Bainbridge at 6 p.m. and Ballard to Blanchet at 7 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Monday Chief Sealth is at Ingraham and Ballard at Interbay to play O'Dea.

Evergreen hosts Fife at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Foster entertains Franklin Pierce at 7 p.m., then Monday's schedule has Evergreen entertaining White River at 5:30 p.m. and Foster at Fife at 7 p.m.

Tyee, meanwhile, has a 7:30 p.m. home match against Renton on Wednesday and visits Eatonville at 7 p.m. Friday. Highline hosts Steilacoom at 7:30 p.m. Friday and visits Renton at 5:30 p.m. Monday when Tyee is home against River Ridge at 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Christian visits Bellevue Christian at 4 p.m. Friday and hosts Cascade Christian at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Pros

Mariners

Seattle is on the road in Detroit, playing the Tigers at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday and 10:10 a.m. Thursday.

The Mariners go on to Cleveland for the weekend with action scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Friday, 1:10 p.m. Saturday and 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

Seattle comes home to Safeco Field for a six-game homestand starting with a 7:10 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Tuesday.

All Mariners games can be seen on ROOT Sports cable television.

Sounders

Seattle will be at home at CenturyLink Field playing New England at 7 p.m. Saturday, with Channel 13 showing the action live.

Reign

Seattle's women's soccer team is at Boston for a 4 p.m. match Saturday.

Thunderbirds

Seattle continues its Western Hockey League Western Conference Finals series with a 7:05 p.m. game in Kelowna on Wednesday.

The Thunderbirds come home to the Showare Center in Kent for 7:35 p.m. action Friday, with the if-necessary game six at Kelowna with a 5:05 p.m. start Sunday and game seven at home at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Rainiers

Tacoma comes home to Cheney Stadium to play for Sacramento Rivercats at 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5:05 p.m. Saturday, 1:35 p.m. Sunday and 6:05 p.m. Monday.

They go to Las Vegas for a 7:05 p.m. game Tuesday.

Emerald Downs

The Auburn oval will be open for 6:30 p.m. horse racing Friday and for 2 p.m. action Saturday and Sunday.

Colleges

Husky baseball

Washington hosts California for a 6:05 p.m. game Friday, a 2:05 p.m. game Saturday and a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday.

Husky fastpitch softball

Kennedy graduate Maggie Gallagher and the Huskies are at California for a 4 p.m. game Friday, a 12 p.m. game Saturday and a 1 p.m. game Sunday.

Husky men's soccer

The University of Washington visits Seattle Pacific University for 3 p.m. action Saturday.

Husky beach volleyball

West Seattle resident and Kennedy graduate Shayne McPherson is in Tucson, Ariz. with the Huskies for Pac-12 championship action that runs all day Thursday and Friday.