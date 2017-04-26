Early Notice: White Center Jubilee Days promising to be the best in years

One of the longest running officially sanctioned Seafair events, White Center's Jubilee Days (JD) is returning July 19-23 and this year gets an infusion of new energy.

JD features a street fair, live music, car show, parade, kids center, robotics, carnival and this year local businesses, bars, and restaurants along 16th Ave SW will be extending their services out to the sidewalk, while arts and crafts vendors set up their tents in the street. Additional food vendors will be on hand to feed the crowds. On Saturday there will be a car show presented by the Eazy Duz It Car Club. Sunday will see the return of the annual parade, featuring the Wheels of Boom, notable Seafair personalities, the Unofficial Official Mayor of White Center, Geoffrey “Mac” McElroy/ A kids area that fills the street for an entire block will be active both days of the event.

In a change from past Jubilee Days, the board has brought on event producers Oliver Little of Monumental Undertaking and Sara Green Williams of Match + Gasoline to manage the street fair, main stage, and beer garden elements of the festival. In addition to having extensive event production experience (West Seattle Summer Fest, Georgetown Carnival, Rat City Recon, and much more), both are local residents with strong ties to the community.

WAYS TO GET INVOLVED

In addition to attending the event, there are many ways to get involved with this great White Center tradition.

-- Become a vendor at the street fair on 16th Ave SW (btw Roxbury & SW 98th St)

-- Enter a group to participate in the parade - floats, fun vehicles, marching bands, dance troupes, community and cultural groups, etc. - all are welcome!

-- Get a car ready for the Pinewood Derby at Full Tilt Ice Cream!

-- Apply to participate in the Community Square space, an area for tabling and performance by community and cultural groups in the heart of the festival activities.

-- Become a sponsor of the festival - we have sponsorship packages of all shapes and sizes available to suit your business needs

-- Register for the car show and show off your wheels

-- Volunteer to help at the festival (link and form coming soon)

-- Make a donation to help support festival production (link coming soon)

-- Plan your attendance at the festival and enjoying a fun weekend with your White Center friends and family.

For more information, please see jubileedays.org or email us at info@jubileedays.org.

