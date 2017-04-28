Jennifer's View: Meet the new SW Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator

First of a series of monthly columns

By Jennifer Burbridge

Seattle Police SW Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator

My name is Jennifer Burbridge, and I recently accepted a position as the Crime Prevention Coordinator at the Seattle Police Department’s SW Precinct. This is the first of my monthly articles that will be distributed throughout the SW Precinct and the City of Seattle. In this first article, I would like to introduce myself, discuss the importance of calling 911 and reporting crime and explain my role in the SW Precinct area.

First off, I would like to tell you a little bit about myself. I earned my Bachelor’s Degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma in Sociology, and completed my Master’s Degree at Seattle University in Criminal Justice. Throughout my Master’s Degree, staring in January 2015- I was a graduate research analyst working out of the SW Precinct, specifically focusing on the Micro-Community Policing Plan Project. I took this new position as Crime Prevention Coordinator because I truly believe in being a part of the solution. I also understand the importance of the partnerships between the community and the police and how these partnerships can go a long way towards bettering a community and decreasing crime.



The first message I would like to convey to the community is about the importance of calling 911 and reporting crimes. Captain Davis of the SW Precinct often says- “If you see something, say something!” Even if you are unsure if the situation is an emergency, officials recommend that you call 911 anyway, and allow the 911 call-taker to help determine the best course of action. Calling 911 and reporting crime creates statistics and statistics help drive enforcement. Even if the crime or suspicious activity is not investigated immediately, or deemed to be low priority- it is still very important to call 911 and report it!

As the Crime Prevention Coordinator for the SW Precinct, I will be working closely with SW Precinct community members, as well as officers of the SW Precinct. The goal will be to decrease crime by developing, implementing and coordinating a variety of police programs geared towards crime prevention. I will be organizing special Seattle Police Department functions such as the Night Out Against Crime, community clean-up events and help coordinate the annual SW Precinct Picnic. I also plan on regularly attending Block Watch and community crime prevention meetings.

Below you will find my contact information. I want to remind you to keep an eye out for my article next month which will focus on a specific crime and include important prevention techniques and ideas. Please feel free to contact me with questions, concerns and/or to request my presence at a future meeting.

Email address: Jennifer.Burbridge@seattle.gov

Upcoming events in SW Precinct-

SW Precinct Coffee with a Cop

Wednesday May 3rd, 1- 2:30pm, at Starbucks in the Junction (4233 SW Alaska St.)

Monthly West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting

Tuesday May 16th, 7pm- 8:30pm, at SW Precinct (2300 SW Webster St.)

West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting

Tuesday May 23rd, 6:30pm- 8:30pm, at SW Precinct (2300 SW Webster St.)

Other resources-

Seattle Police Department’s Website: http://www.seattle.gov/police/

Seattle Police Department Non-Emergency Number: (206) 625-5011

Contact information for other SPD Crime Prevention Coordinators:

North Precinct- Mary Amberg- Mary.Amberg@seattle.gov

East Precinct- Felicia Cross- Felicia.Cross@seattle.gov

West Precinct- Terrie Johnston- Terrie.Johnston@seattle.gov

South Precinct- Mark Solomon- Mark.Solomon@seattle.gov