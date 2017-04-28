West Seattle Junction Merchants

All day April 29, by simply shopping and eating in the West Seattle Junction you have a chance to help local non-profits during the Junction's Day of Giving.

REMINDER: West Seattle Junction Day of Giving April, 29 will aid non-profits

The second annual Junction Day of Giving is set for Saturday, April 29. A fundraising event, it pairs local Junction businesses their favorite nonprofits to benefit a variety of important causes.

Lora Swift, Manager of the Junction Merchants Association said, "This event came about in response to the desire of our local businesses to have a day to celebrate the spirit of “neighbors helping neighbors” that is so prevalent in West Seattle. Within The Junction business community, there is a profound sense that giving back is the right thing to do. Many Junction businesses already actively contribute to local nonprofits and community initiatives throughout the year – both financially and through volunteer hours."

“We are continually surprised and humbled by the support our community extends to us, and want to give back in whatever way we can to say thanks and support others,” said owner John Smersh of Click! Design That Fits.



“I hope that people across West Seattle see the treasure of local merchants we have in the Junction, and how committed this business community is to helping our whole community,” said Josh Sutton, Executive Director of the West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCAs. “The Y will be communicating news about the Day of Giving to our members and participants, with the hopes that many people will turn out and support these businesses who are making a difference,” he said.

For many of the nonprofits, The Day of Giving will allow them the opportunity to connect with a wider audience and share their mission and goals more broadly.

The event will run all day from 10am – 6pm.