South Seattle College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology Program partners with Delta Air Lines

information from South Seattle College

After an extensive evaluation process, Delta Air Lines has selected South Seattle College as an approved partner college in training future aviation maintenance technicians for careers with the global aviation company.

South’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program has been training technicians since the 1970s. Students learn to keep aircrafts in safe flying condition by servicing, repairing and overhauling aircraft and aircraft components based on detailed FAA regulations.



Delta foresees high demand for well-trained AMT professionals in the airline industry, and selected South along with 38 other AMT programs across the nation as a training partner. South and Delta have already been working closely since 2014, when a paid internship program launched that has become a national model Delta in now replicating in other cities.

“Over the last several months, Delta Tech Ops evaluated these schools and found that they were determined to meet FAA standards as well as Delta’s high principles that exceed industry standards,” said Joe Mras, Delta Air Lines managing director of cabin maintenance, training, safety and support services. “It is our pleasure to announce that South Seattle College has been selected as one of the AMT schools that will partner with Delta.”

Through the partnership, Delta becomes a valuable resource to South students and faculty for continuous improvement to the AMT program as technologies evolve. Delta will also help recruit future AMT professionals to the program and look to hire South-trained graduates for positions in their global workforce.

“South Seattle College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program has been a cornerstone of our professional and technical career training since our start,” said South President Gary Oertli. “Earning this partnership with Delta is great recognition of the program we’ve built, and its future as a top-tier training destination for technicians in our region.”