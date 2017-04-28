UPDATE:Fifth annual Peony & Bamboo Festival now set for May 6-7
Update April 28
Spring weather has finally arrived and the tree peonies in the Seattle Chinese Garden are finally opening up their blossoms. The flowers should be at or close to full bloom on the new festival days of May 6-7. according to the organizers.
Update April 21
The Seattle Chinese Garden has postponed the Peony and Bamboo Festival due to predictions of rainy and windy weather this weekend plus the continuing reluctance of the peonies to bloom due to the cool weather. As of yesterday, only two peony buds had started opening up, although the plants have many big buds that have been showing good color for the past 10 days.
Spokesperson Sandy Marvinney said, "We expect to reschedule for May 6-7 and hope to have arrangements nailed down soon."
Original Post April 8
The 5th Annual Peony and Bamboo Festival is set to take place at the Seattle Chinese Garden April 22-23 from 10am to 4pm. More than 400 plants and more than two dozen varieties will be on display.
The cold, rainy weather this winter (carrying over into spring) is delaying peony blooming because the plants need temperatures in the sixties to stimulate buds to open into big blossoms. For this reason the festival committee rescheduled all the core activities for the weekend. Warmer weather is not only stimulating to peonies, but much more pleasant for festival attendees too, and both plants and people are eager for more sunshine.
The April 22-23 festival will showcase specialty bamboo offered by growers from Washington and Oregon, craft vendors, displays, cultural entertainment for the whole family, peony and bamboo painting demonstrations and Chinese food booths. Plus, we have other special plans in the works for this year.
- The Lion Dance is set for Saturday at approximately 11:15am
- Unusual Bamboo will be available for sale by northwest specialty growers
- Displays, plant care talks, and demonstrations
- Cultural entertainment, Chinese painting demonstrations
- Arts and Crafts for purchase
- Chinese food booths
- Family friendly event - activities for children
$5 suggested adult donation
The Seattle Chinese Garden is located at 6000 16th Ave. SW, Seattle WA 98106 just north of the South Seattle College Campus.
