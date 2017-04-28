King County

The Murray Basin CSO project is now essentially complete with the fences around it coming down next week. A community celebration is scheduled for June 10.

Work complete on Murray Basin CSO; Fences come down next week, celebration set for June 10

With restoration work complete, King County’s contractor will remove fencing around the Murray Basin CSO facility site during the first week of May. The public staircase will be open once the fencing is removed. The fencing around Lowman Beach Park will remain in place through the spring until the grass is established.

King County will raise the height of some sections of railing on the facility roof to enhance site security and safety. You may see temporary barriers in place until this update is complete. The staircase will remain open to the public during this work.



SAVE THE DATE!

Community celebration & facility tours

Saturday, June 10

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Murray Wet Weather Facility

The County will host a community event on Saturday, June 10 to celebrate the completion of the project and to thank you for your continued patience during construction.

Please stop by to:

 Take a tour of the facility (tours inside the facility building are limited to those ages nine and up)

 Learn about how the facility and underground storage tank protect water quality and public health

 Share your feedback about the project and construction process

We’ll be sending out additional information about the event in May. For questions or for special accommodations at the celebration, please contact Kelly Foley at 206-477-8621 or kelly.foley@kingcounty.gov.

Alternative Formats Available

206-477-5371 / TTY Relay: 711

The public staircase will be open to the public once fencing is removed next week!