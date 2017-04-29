Happenings in the Heart of West Seattle

Spring Clean is your chance to make the Junction even better

By Lora Swift

Believe it or not, spring is here! And with it comes Spring Clean, a community cleanup program supported by Seattle Public Utilities.

Spring Clean, now in its 31st year, runs from April 1 through May 31. During this time, Seattle residents—neighbors, volunteer groups, community organizations—come together to clean up Seattle’s neighborhoods. Activities include picking up litter, stenciling storm drains to prevent water pollution, painting out graffiti, removing invasive plants, and more. Seattle Public Utilities and the Junction Association supports volunteers by providing free tools like garbage bags, gloves, garbage grabbers, safety vests, and paint supplies.

Show your community involvement!



The Junction Spring Clean is set for Saturday, May 20th 9am – 12 Noon

We’ll have coffee, breakfast, tools, and a nifty limited-edition volunteer hat

We’ll meet at Junction Plaza Park (42nd and Alaska St) – look for the white tents with supplies! You can join the Facebook invite here to spread the word with family and friends.

Interested in participating? Gather your friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors—there’s no minimum or maximum group size. Register online here through the Junction Spring Clean application.

Spring Clean is a partnership between Seattle residents and Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, and Seattle Department of Transportation.

___________________________

Just a reminder, it’s Junction Day of Giving on Saturday, April 29th. Each participating business will be donating 10% of their sales to the nonprofit of their choice. Stop by your favorite Junction retailers and restaurants to lend your support and make a difference through your purchases. It’s an easy and fun way to show your community spirit and just how much you care! Watch for the red balloons showing who is participating.

___________________________

You can now submit your event directly to the Junction through our event form