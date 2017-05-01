Police Blotter week of 5-1-17

Shattered glass, but no entry

When police officers arrived on the 4700 block of California Avenue S.W. to investigate a commercial burglary around 3:45 a.m. on Wed., April 19, they were met by the store manager. The glass door to the pharmacy was partially shattered, but no entry was made. The suspect kicked the door repeatedly but never made the way fully through the glass. The estimated damage to the door was $500. The manager said that the store had been burglarized twice last year and several shoplifters had struck over the last few months. She plans to review the security camera footage and to share it with officers.

A fight between adults on the playground at Lincoln Park



Police received a call around 7:40 p.m. on Tues., April 18 reporting an assault near the 8000 block of Fauntleroy Way S.W. The victim explained that he had been on a swing set at Lincoln Park, when a man holding a baseball bat told him to get out. When he refused to leave, a fight ensued. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and raised the baseball bat as if to swing it— but stopped and fled from the scene. The suspect was described as in his 40s, about 5’11’’ tall, with a medium build, wearing a black suit. He left on foot and headed north. The victim did not want to press charges and said he only called 911 because he was scared in the moment.

Burglary on California Avenue S.W.

Police responded to a alarm call on the 2600 block of California Avenue S.W. around 1:43 a.m. on Tues., April 18. The store had a glass-plated door and the glass was broken. A piece of the cinderblock used to shatter the glass was inside the building. A building search was conducted, but no one was inside. The Seattle Fire Department arrived to help cover the door. The district sales manager came over and surveyed the site for damage. He said he would follow up with a list of stolen items after performing an inventory. Officers were not able to find fingerprints or any evidence.

Bicycle thief

A man residing on the 2700 block of Alki Avenue S.W. reported his bicycle, valued at $2,000, was stolen. He told officers that he usually parks just inside the security entry of his apartment complex. While he has a lock, he does not use it inside the building. He last saw his bike around 3 p.m. on Sat., April 15. When he returned from a weekend away at 10 p.m. the next day, the bike was missing. There were no cameras in the area to record the crime.

Attempted burglary on Fairmount Avenue S.W.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Fairmount Avenue S.W. around 12:30 p.m. on Sat., April 15. The victim said the property is currently vacant. She lives with her husband in the residence next door. The couple had entered the home to do some maintenance, when they noticed a window had been shattered. They do not think entry was made inside, as there was no damage to the property. No items were missing.