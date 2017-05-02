Duwamish River Opportunity Fund to provide $250,000 for community-initiated projects

Seeking proposals to support Duwamish River neighborhoods

For many years, the neighborhoods along the Duwamish River have been impacted by the Superfund clean-up that has been occurring in and along the river. For that reason, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is again seeking proposals to help fund community-based projects that increase the sustainability of neighborhoods along the Duwamish River. Proposals to the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund should address such topics as job training, economic development, access to healthy food, affordable housing strategies, environmental development or restoration, or major community development activities that will have long-term, sustainable impacts. The total amount of funding is $250,000.

Applicants are encouraged to attend a workshop before applying. These workshops will review the application process and discuss the requirements for a good proposal. The workshops will be held:

Thursday, May 11 – 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at South Seattle College, Georgetown Campus (6737 Corson Avenue S); Room C110/111.

Tuesday, May 16 – 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave S); Multi-Purpose Room.

The fund has made two changes this year that will improve the financial process for grantees:

Awardees can request advance start-up funds up to 10% of approved budget or $5,000, whichever is lesser.

Projects can incur approved expenses starting from project start date rather than from the contract date.

To view the Request for Proposals and Application, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/programs-and-services/duwamish-river-opportunity-fund. For questions, call 206-256-5947 or email drof@seattle.gov. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 12 by 5 p.m.

Call for Grant Reviewers

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve as grant reviewers of DROF applications to select those projects that are impactful and improve the quality of life for communities living within the Duwamish River Valley. Grant reviewers should live, work, or receive services in the Duwamish River Valley area and have a clear understanding of community needs and resources. They will be compensated for their time. Visit our webpage to review the Frequently Asked Questions document and the DROF Grant Reviewer Application. The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 25 at 5:00 p.m.