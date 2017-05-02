TRiO Educational Opportunity Center opens at South Seattle College

Information from South Seattle College

The TRiO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at South Seattle College is now open to community members, offering free one-on-one help for adults with questions about paying for and attending college.

EOC advisors provide assistance with financial aid (FAFSA), funding options, career guidance and college admissions applications to qualified adults who seek to enter or continue an academic or vocational degree or certificate program, whether that program is at South Seattle College or another college or university in the area. Staff also refer clients to programs that provide support with English language proficiency, high school completion and adult basic education.



Sponsored by the US Department of Education Federal TRiO Programs, the EOC welcomes qualified adults, and aims to provide support to low-income, first-generation (first in the family to attend college) and veteran students (including family members) in an effort to increase the number of adults who enroll and complete an academic or vocational program.

The EOC is now open on the main South Seattle College campus (6000 16th Ave SW in West Seattle), Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It is located in the main lobby of the Robert Smith Building, Room 57 next to the Info Desk. EOC advisors can also be reached at the Georgetown campus (6737 Corson Ave S) on Mondays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Extended hours are available at both locations by appointment.

To schedule a one-on-one appointment and create a personalized educational plan with an EOC advisor, please call 206-934-5208 or email trio-eoc@seattlecolleges.edu.

To find out if you are qualified, please visit the EOC webpage or call 206-934-5208.