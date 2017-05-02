Sportswatch: Sports events worth keeping an eye on 5-2-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Boys soccer

Metro League regular season play concludes Thursday, when West Seattle hosts Nathan Hale and Ballard gets a visit from Cleveland at 4 p.m.

Chief Sealth has a bye.

Fastpitch

Kennedy visits Hazen for a 4 p.m. game Thursday and Mount Rainier drops in on Kentlake at 7 p.m.

Kennedy travels to Seattle Christian for a 4 p.m. non-league game Friday.

Chief Sealth is at home facing Seattle Prep at 4 p.m. Thursday, with Foster hosting Fife and Evergreen visiting White River at the same time.

Highline is set to entertain Tyee at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Highline hosts Renton at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with Tyee going to River Ridge for a 4 p.m. game.

Highline visits Federal Way at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle Christian also visits Cascade Christian for a 4 p.m. game Wednesday.



Baseball

Metro League tournament action continues Wednesday, with games at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Steve Cox Memorial Park's Mel Olson Stadium in White Center and at the Southwest Athletic Complex.

The tournament continues through Tuesday with the championship scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mel Olson.

Tyee visits Washington for a 4 p.m. game Wednesday and Highline drops in on Seattle Christian at the same time Thursday. Seattle Christian visits Orting at the same time Friday.

Seattle Lutheran goes to Crosspoint for 3:45 p.m. action Friday.

Pros

Mariners

Seattle is home for 7:10 p.m. games against the Los Angeles Angels this Wednesday and Thursday at Safeco Field, before the Texas Rangers come to town this weekend.

Thomas Jefferson graduate Tony Barnette and the Rangers will play the Mariners at 7:10 p.m. Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

The M's will then take Monday off as a travel day, going to Philadelphia where they will play the Phillies at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

All Mariners games can be seen on ROOT Sports Northwest cable television.

Sounders

Seattle hosts Toronto FC in a Major League Soccer championship rematch at 1 p.m. Saturday, with ESPN showing the action live.

Reign

Seattle's women's professional soccer team visits Portland for 7 p.m. action Saturday.



Rainiers

Tacoma is in Las Vegas playing at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday and 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday before coming home to Cheney Stadium to face New Orleans at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, 1:35 p.m. Sunday and 6:05 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Thunderbirds

Seattle is advancing to the Western Hockey League championship best-of-seven series, starting off with 6 p.m. games at Regina against the Pats on Friday and Saturday.

The series then comes back to the Showare Center in Kent for 7:05 p.m. action Tuesday and Wednesday.

Emerald Downs

Auburn's horse racing track is open for action at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Colleges

Husky fastpitch

The University of Washington hosts Stanford for a 6 p.m. game Friday followed by action at 1 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday.

Husky baseball

Washington goes to Arizona for action starting with a 7 p.m. contest Friday. The Huskies play the Wildcats again at 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday.