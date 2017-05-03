Find It, Fix It Community Walk Team planning meeting for Highland Park May 4

Coming up May 4 is the the Find It, Fix It Community Walk team planning meeting for the Highland Park neighborhood with Mayor Murray. The meeting will be held at the Highland Park Elementary School Library from 6:30 - 7:30 pm.

Find It, Fix It Community Walks are a series of Mayor-led walks that help to improve neighborhoods one block at a time. During these walks, neighbors, police, and City officials walk together to identify physical elements in the neighborhood that make it feel unsafe or poorly maintained.

The Community Walk Action Team (CWAT) is a collection of community members, non-profit leaders, and business owners who live or work in a Find It, Fix It Community Walk neighborhood.



CWAT members help to:

Inform City officials about neighborhood needs

Plan the walk route

Recruit neighbors, friends, and family to join the community walk

Find additional outreach opportunities like neighborhood events and meetings

The time commitment involves a few weeknight meetings, as well as participation at your neighborhood's walk (3-8 hours total over a span of 5 weeks). If you are interested in helping plan the Find It, Fix It Community Walk in your neighborhood, please contact Paige Madden at Paige.Madden@seattle.gov or at (206) 233-5166.