West Seattle 'Meet Up' with Pramila Jayapal set for May 23

Join Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's staff at an office meet-up on May 23 in West Seattle from 9 to 10am.

Her outreach staff will be available to answer questions, provide an overview of the office's work and functions, and update you on her legislative activities. Because space is limited at each meet-up location, they ask that you RSVP in advance.

Once you RSVP, staff will send you location information.