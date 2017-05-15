9Logic Technologies

Captain Blimey, an augmented reality mobile video game will stage a digital treasure hunt on May 20 in West Seattle, Ballard and other Seattle neighborhoods. The game is free to download via Google Play and the App Store.

Redmond based 'Augmented Reality' game staging treasure hunt in West Seattle, Ballard and other neighborhoods May 20

Game is free and players can win $500 gift cards

Video

With the term "Augmented Reality" starting to make its way into the public consciousness after the wildly popular Pokemon Go last year it was inevitable that more games would attempt to capture a mass audience using similar technologies. Redmon'ds 9Logic Technologies has introduced what they see as worthy entry in the field and are backing that up with what they call "Seattle's largest ever digital treasure hunt" on Saturday May 20. The hunt starting at 11am, using the game of course, will focus on six Seattle neighborhoods including West Seattle and Ballard. Also included are Capitol Hill, Green Lake, Queen Anne and South Lake Union.

Each of the six neighborhood hunt winners will be able to select a $500 gift card to a retailer or restaurant embedded into the game such as Amazon, Nordstrom, Delta Air Lines, The Home Depot and Target and more.

Captain Blimey is a free, pirate-themed, augmented reality (AR), treasure hunt mobile game available via Google Play and the App Store.



Players participate in treasure hunts by unlocking clues. If you are the first to solve a sequence of clues in a hunt you can win significant cash prizes. There are numerous local, domestic and international hunts available depending on a player’s location.

Beyond the global cash hunts, there are treasure chests hidden throughout the game filled with coins, potions and local treasures. The quest for players is to find and collect these chests by exploring local neighborhoods. When a player enters the game, his/her avatar moves on a 3D, GPS-enabled map based upon the player’s physical location. Use augmented reality mode via the device’s camera to discover treasures. Walk toward a chest and when the chest flashes on the map, the player is within range to open and claim its contents.

The game is free to download and play with much to discover and enjoy. For players who wish to augment their gaming experience, there are trinkets and potions available through in-app purchases. Captain Blimey also offers in-app advertising to businesses through digital billboards and banners. Prospective players can watch a game tutorial at bit.ly/CaptainBlimey.

The muse for Captain Blimey was Forest Fenn, an art dealer and author who reportedly buried treasure worth more than one million dollars in the Rocky Mountains. The ‘Fenn Treasure’ inspired years of devotion from treasure hunters pursuing clues that reveal its location. Captain Blimey’s founders were inspired by the vigor and longevity of this real-world treasure hunt to develop a digital treasure hunt.

“Captain Blimey motivates players to move and be active through its competitive game rewards such as cash prizes or gift cards,” said Vemparala. “In designing the game, we solved the problem of geographic barriers in treasure hunts. Friends from Seattle to New York City can play together, whether working together to solve a treasure hunt or indulging in a friendly competition.”

Kevin Harrington, an original ‘shark’ on the ABC Emmy-winning TV show, “Shark Tank,” the inventor of the infomercial and pioneer of the “As Seen on TV” industry, is aligning his brand with Captain Blimey. Captain Blimey is an early adopter of AR as an integral component of the mobile game play experience. Not long ago AR felt like very futuristic technology, but most consumers today are comfortable with the applications.

“A successful entrepreneur over the last 40 years, I am keen to identify and capitalize on the trends illuminating mobile gaming’s role in technology and social engagement online,” said Harrington. “I expect the game’s inclusive platform and AR will make Captain Blimey incredibly popular.”

During testing, Captain Blimey received fantastic reviews from early adopters. Players enjoyed that the game merges the physical and digital worlds to inspire them to explore their communities on foot. Some commented that the GPS-enabled maps and augment reality reminded them of Pokémon Go with exciting additions such as the first person to open a chest collects its contents, making it unavailable to subsequent players. Other beta testers loved the game’s reward experience where they can win real life prizes and cash by playing the game.

“Our design and development team invested thousands of hours in the creative process. The passion infused in the game is evident from the imaginative user experience to fine-tuned game play,” adds Vemparala.

Following Captain Blimey’s and ‘Seattle’s largest ever digital treasure hunt’ on May 20, there will be weekly treasure hunts through the app that are available to players all across the United States every Saturday.

Captain Blimey is a game that’s great for many ages. To best enjoy the game’s functionality and experience, it is recommended players be six-years-old and over. Players should not trespass or play while driving and should avoid unsafe areas, stay on pathways, keep off roads and watch your step.

