UPDATE: Woman shot to death near White Center when fistfight turns deadly; Victim named, suspect held on $1 million bail
Update 6-7-17
The victim in a fistfight that turned deadly in White Center has been named and the suspect in the crime is being held on a one million dollar bond according to reports from the King County Sheriff.
Lisa Jackson was hosting a party at her apartment near 107th SW and 14th Ave. SW and her ex-roommate (now the suspect) arrived with a plan to get some of her remaining items from the premises. A fight erupted between the two and Jackson produced a gun but the roommate got control of it in the altercation. As the report indicates she said, she was walking across the parking lot to put the gun away in the glove box of her vehicle when she said Jackson charged at her. In attempting to shield her face from what was a physical attack she "heard a loud bang", the gunshot hit Jackson in the neck and proved fatal according to the King County Medical Examiner which later pronounced her dead on the scene.
Party guests then detained the suspect until police arrived.
The gun was reported stolen according to detectives.
The 28-year-old suspect is being held in King County Jail on $1 million bail for investigation of second-degree murder. Charges have not yet been filed.
Original Post
According to the King County Sheriff a fight between two women near White Center turned deadly just before 1am Tuesday morning when one of the women pulled out a gun and shot and killed the other.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Avenue Apartments in the 10700 block of 14th Ave SW. Police responded to the complex after receiving numerous 911 calls of a shot being heard.
When deputies arrived they found a 28 year old woman lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 28 year old female, who reportedly fired the shot, was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Highline Hospital with minor injuries from the fight. She will be booked into the King County Jail later this morning for Investigation of Murder.
Detectives learned the women knew each other and had been at a party at a nearby apartment prior to the shooting. Detectives are interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.
