One suspect caught in home burglary in Burien; Second suspect at large
A home burglary in north Burien was half solved very quickly when King County Sheriff's deputies apprehended a suspect shortly after the crime occurred.
According to Sgt. Cindi West the crime involved two suspects and took place in the 12600 block of 2nd Ave South around 12:45 pm on Monday.
One suspect was arrested and a second remained at large on Monday afternoon.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.