One suspect caught in home burglary in Burien; Second suspect at large

A home burglary in north Burien was half solved very quickly when King County Sheriff's deputies apprehended a suspect shortly after the crime occurred.

According to Sgt. Cindi West the crime involved two suspects and took place in the 12600 block of 2nd Ave South around 12:45 pm on Monday.

One suspect was arrested and a second remained at large on Monday afternoon.